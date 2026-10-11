Essential New Bike Accessories: What to Buy (and Skip)

In a report published on Bicycling.com, an author who has sold hundreds of bikes during time working in bike shops argues that equipping a new bicycle correctly on day one can prevent initial negative riding impressions and keep a new purchase from turning into a basement clothes rack. While acknowledging that name-brand bikes involve a significant financial outlay, the piece outlines the essential gear needed for the first ride, including safety equipment and repair items.

Helmets as the First Line of Defense

Helmets are recommended as the primary piece of gear to purchase when buying a new bike, serving as a significant line of defense for rider safety. The author notes having personally broken five helmets over the years, with a doctor stating one likely saved a life, and points out that major helmet manufacturers generally recommend replacing a helmet every three to five years due to sun exposure, normal use, and repetitive small impacts. Riders do not need to spend hundreds of dollars on a quality helmet, as the Virginia Tech Helmet Rating serves as the standard resource for safety testing. Among top-rated options, the P2R A20 Mips is highlighted as a high-value choice priced at $60. “With its excellent safety rating, great adjustability, and budget-friendly price, the A20 Mips outperforms many helmets that cost three, four, or even five times its price,” says Bicycling deputy editor Tara Seplavy. For riders seeking higher performance on a budget, the P2R aero helmet is available for $100, which resident tester Tom Messina described as having no business being this good.

Flat Kits and Essential Gear

A flat kit is recommended for every new bike, even for cyclists who already own multiple machines, because different bikes require specific tube sizes, valve types, and varying lengths for different rims. A basic flat kit typically includes inflation tools such as one to two CO2 cartridges and a CO2 inflator, tire levers, a multitool, a correctly sized tube, and a carrying method such as a flat pack or internal storage. Keeping a dedicated flat kit on each bike ensures a rider never grabs the wrong tube size or valve length—such as mistakenly taking a Schrader valve instead of a presta—and removes hurdles to getting out the door by eliminating the need to transfer gear between bikes.

Additional Equipment and Accessories

While some buyers purchase every accessory available and others stop at a simple bottle cage, cyclists are advised that a bottle cage serves as a good start before evaluating further needs. For those outfitting a new ride, the author notes that bike computers make sense for certain riders, but advises against starting there if prioritizing other accessories over them.