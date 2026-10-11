Suwon Bluewings host Hwaseong in a crucial K-League 2 fixture on October 18, 2026, with wincomparator.com reporting algorithmic win probabilities favoring the league leaders at 53.52 percent. As both sides clash at the top of the table, statistical models point toward a tightly contested match underpinned by defensive discipline.

Algorithmic Projections and Market Odds for Suwon Bluewings Versus Hwaseong

Entering the mid-October fixture, wincomparator.com data highlights a stark contrast in league standing and recent form between the two clubs. Suwon Bluewings sit atop the K-League 2 table with 56 points collected across 26 matches, boasting 17 wins, 5 draws, and 4 losses alongside a +22 goal differential. Hwaseong trail in fifth position, accumulating 44 points from 27 fixtures with 12 victories, 8 draws, and 7 defeats.

The exclusive algorithmic modeling deployed by wincomparator.com assigns Suwon Bluewings a 53.52 percent probability of securing all three points, with bookmakers pricing their victory best at 1.67 on William Hill. A draw is priced at a 33.78 percent probability with a high of 3.9 on Goldbet, while an away win for Hwaseong is marked at a 12.7 percent probability, backed by a top price of 4.1 on Goldbet.

Scoring Averages Point Toward Tactical Caution

Under-the-hood statistical breakdowns challenge expectations of a high-scoring blowout. The analytics place a 61.75 percent probability on an Under 2.5 goals outcome. Concurrently, the “Both Teams to Score – No” market commands a 56.25 percent likelihood according to the match metrics.

Recent outings for Suwon Bluewings demonstrate both offensive output and defensive resilience. Their last six fixtures include a 4-1 victory over Ansan Greeners, a 1-0 away win against Seoul E-Land, a 2-0 clean sheet against Chungnam Asan, a 4-1 rout of Gimpo FC, a 1-0 win over Cheonan City, and a 2-2 draw with Suwon FC.

Hwaseong enter the fixture following a sequence of mixed results, featuring a 2-2 draw against Seongnam Ilhwa, a 2-0 clean sheet win over Ansan Greeners, a 1-1 stalemate with Cheonan City, a narrow 1-0 loss to Jeonnam Dragons, and a scoreless 0-0 draw with Seoul E-Land.

Head-to-Head Precedents and Historical Encounters

Direct meetings between the two clubs reveal competitive margins. Previous encounters show Hwaseong falling 1-2 and 2-3 to Suwon Bluewings, alongside a 1-1 draw and a 3-1 victory for Suwon Bluewings. These historical fixtures underscore a pattern where Hwaseong frequently breaches the Suwon defense, yet struggle to secure full results against the league leaders.

The fixture on October 18, 2026, will test whether Hwaseong can disrupt the statistical models or if Suwon Bluewings will capitalize on home-side advantages to solidify their grip on the top spot.