West Virginia University defeats Arizona behind ground attack

West Virginia University secured a victory against Arizona during their Saturday meeting in Morgantown, fueled by performances from quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and running back Cam Cook. The matchup marked the second meeting between the two programs and the first in Morgantown.

A Ground Game Built on Relentless Volume

The Mountaineers leaned heavily on a rushing attack. West Virginia racked up 76 rush attempts during the contest, marking the most rush attempts in a game under any Rich Rodriguez team. That ground dominance fits into a broader trend for the program, as West Virginia has now surpassed 140 yards on the ground in 46 of their last 56 games.

Furthermore, this victory extends a streak of consistency on the ground. The offense has now rushed for at least 200 yards as a team in six consecutive games, a feat the program has not accomplished since 2007. They have also managed at least one rushing touchdown in 62 of their last 69 outings.

Individual Milestones for Hawkins and Cook

Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. anchored the offensive output. Hawkins finished 11-of-28 passing for 219 yards while registering 98 rushing yards on 25 attempts and one touchdown. Through the initial six games of the campaign, no WVU quarterback in program history had ever recorded as many rushing touchdowns (12) as Hawkins reached during that stretch. Hawkins also became the first West Virginia quarterback to score a rushing touchdown in six consecutive games since Pat White in 2007.

Beside him in the backfield, running back Cam Cook absorbed a career-high workload. Cook carried the ball 34 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He has now rushed for at least 120 yards in all but one game this season and scored at least one rushing touchdown in 13 of his last 15 contests. Dating back to the start of the 2025 season, Cook ranks No. 1 in rushing yards among active FBS running backs with 2,452 yards.

Explosive Playmakers and Defensive Resilience

While the ground game dictated the pace, the aerial attack still produced moments. Prince Strachan hauled in five receptions for a season-best 121 yards, averaging 24.2 yards per catch. For the first time since 2022, a Mountaineer receiver has put up a 100-yard game in three separate instances during a single season, a milestone aided by his efforts.

On the other side of the ball, the West Virginia defense maintained its posture at the line of scrimmage. The unit has now recorded at least four tackles for loss in 44 of the last 52 games. Defensive lineman David Afogho picked off his first career pass in the second quarter, while linebacker Cam Torbor recorded his first career sack. The team has had 29 first-time starters in 2026, including running back Amari Latimer and wide receiver Prince Strachan on offense alongside cornerback Keyshawn Robinson on defense.

Special teams provided a steady foundation as kicker Jack Cassidy converted a 25-yard field goal in the first quarter, keeping him 5-for-5 on field goals this season alongside a clean 4-for-4 performance on PATs.