Bukit Batok Coffee Shop Fire: 30 Evacuated and One Hospitalised

Thirty people were evacuated and one person was hospitalized after a fire broke out in a coffee shop in Bukit Batok on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026, marking the third reported coffee shop fire in 2026.

Forced Entry and Evacuation at Block 413

The Singapore Civil Defence Force received an alert regarding the fire at Block 413 Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 at 3:50 a.m. The fire involved the contents of three food stalls situated within the ground-floor establishment. SCDF personnel executed a forced entry into the coffee shop, deploying two water jets to bring the fire under control. Simultaneously, police and civil defense officers cleared the residential block above, guiding approximately 30 residents out as a safety precaution. Footage captured by residents and witnesses showed at least six firefighting appliances lining the street alongside thick black smoke billowing from the rear of the coffee shop, and from behind several stalls.

Hospitalization and Structural Assessment by Local MP

Among those evacuated, one individual was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Hong Kah North Member of Parliament Lee Hong Chuang visited the affected location to inspect the damage and speak with affected residents. He noted that while there appeared to be no significant impact on residents living on the second floor, he observed that the floor of one unit was slightly warm. He told the household living there to remain vigilant and keep their infant off the kitchen floor temporarily, explaining that the skin of young children is often more vulnerable to heat. Apart from assessing the physical structure, Lee highlighted the human impact on vendors, pointing out that behind every single stall are dedicated people and relatives requiring some time to clean up and rebuild.

Photo: Mothership

Broader Fire Safety Trends in Commercial Establishments

The blaze is the third reported coffee shop fire in 2026, following similar incidents at a Hougang coffee shop in May and another near a temple on Waterloo Street in March. According to annual statistics released by the SCDF in February, total fire occurrences rose by 3 percent to 2,050 cases in 2025, compared with 1,990 incidents in 2024. Residential buildings accounted for more than half of those total figures, with unattended cooking and electrical fires remaining the top two causes of home fires. Investigations into the cause of the Bukit Batok coffee shop fire remain ongoing.

Photo: AsiaOne