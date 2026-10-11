Xpeng G9L test production completed at Magna Steyr in Austria

Xpeng G9L has successfully completed test production at Magna Steyr’s facility in Graz, Austria, paving the way for its global premiere in Paris.

The Bottom Line

Production Milestone: The first test unit of the Xpeng G9L was completed in Graz, Austria, on October 7, 2026, marking the brand’s fourth locally assembled model in Europe.

The first test unit of the Xpeng G9L was completed in Graz, Austria, on October 7, 2026, marking the brand’s fourth locally assembled model in Europe. Global Ambitions: He Xiaopeng confirmed the vehicle will target 64 countries and regions, including right-hand-drive variants already rolling off lines in Guangzhou.

He Xiaopeng confirmed the vehicle will target 64 countries and regions, including right-hand-drive variants already rolling off lines in Guangzhou. Powertrain Flexibility: The five-seat SUV is offered in both battery-electric and extended-range configurations.

Test Production at Magna Steyr in Graz

The manufacturing sequence in Austria advanced significantly when assembly lines cleared the initial test batch for the five-seat SUV. He Xiaopeng confirmed the operational milestone, which follows earlier local manufacturing efforts for the G6, G9, and the P7+ sedan. By utilizing existing infrastructure at the Graz plant, the company avoids the heavy capital expenditure required for greenfield factory construction in Europe.

To validate the vehicle’s structural integrity and thermal management before its official public debut, engineers scheduled a 1,324-kilometer shakedown drive from the Austrian production hub to Paris. This real-world test bypasses controlled laboratory conditions, assessing battery performance and charging architecture across cross-border highway networks.

Powertrain Architecture and Market Positioning

Unveiled in China at a promotional starting price of 231,800 yuan—approximately $34,300 USD—the vehicle sits at the upper end of the manufacturer’s product hierarchy alongside the six-seat GX. European buyers will evaluate a lineup split between pure battery-electric variants and extended-range models featuring an integrated internal combustion generator.

Specification Battery-Electric (BEV) Extended-Range (EREV) Energy Storage Battery Battery paired with internal combustion generator Primary Market Debut China China Assembly Hubs Graz, Austria / Guangzhou, China Guangzhou, China

While domestic pricing is established, local commercial tariffs and final delivery schedules for the European market remain unannounced.

Global Supply Chain and Export Logistics

While European assembly is anchored in Austria, the broader industrial footprint extends to export hubs in Guangzhou, China. Production lines there have already cleared right-hand-drive variants for export to markets such as Australia, demonstrating scalable manufacturing adjustments for diverse regulatory zones.

The completion of test production in Graz confirms industrial capability, but commercial series manufacturing and the exact lineup of models built on-site are still awaiting official scheduling. It has not been specified whether the Austrian facility will produce both the battery-electric and the extended-range configuration.