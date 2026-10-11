Narromine Hosts Annual Dolly Parton Festival Drawing Record Ticket Sales

Narromine, a rural town thousands of kilometres from Knoxville, Tennessee, transformed into “Dollymine” for its annual Dolly Parton festival, drawing a record 1,600 tickets sold. The weekend-long event celebrated the late country music legend following her death in August, featuring street parties, line dancing, and a lively best-dressed Dolly competition.

The Bottom Line

Record Turnout: The festival sold 1,600 tickets, equating to nearly half of Narromine’s population, according to local organizers cited by The Guardian. Many in the crowd wear memorial tribute T-shirts, reading: “We will always love you, Dolly”, and “forever and always”.

The festival sold 1,600 tickets, equating to nearly half of Narromine’s population, according to local organizers cited by The Guardian. Many in the crowd wear memorial tribute T-shirts, reading: “We will always love you, Dolly”, and “forever and always”. Community Resilience: Originally launched to revitalize the region after a devastating drought, the event received a vital $150,000 state government grant and council support after facing funding cancellations, as reported by ABC News.

Transforming Narromine Into Dollymine

The festival kicked off at 9:30 AM in Narromine’s main thoroughfare, where muted shopfronts were draped in pink, rhinestones, and butterfly motifs. Things kick off on Friday night in Narromine with the “Dolly Parton Weekend Boots and All”, incorporating festival-themed entertainment at The Courthouse Hotel and Royal Hotel. The central stage returned to its original location at the intersection of Dandaloo and Nymagee Streets to maximize foot traffic for local businesses and market stalls, as detailed by Dubbo Photo News.

Festival spokesperson Skye Rush noted that ticket sales surged significantly following Parton’s death in Nashville on August 25 at age 80. The event, which began in 2022 by a volunteer committee, survived previous funding hurdles and a 2024 cancellation thanks to a $150,000 state government grant and local council backing, according to Oz Arab Media and ABC News. Organizers utilized the influx of visitors to fill local accommodations and support regional businesses.

Honoring a Country Music Icon

For performers and fans alike, the weekend carried emotional weight. ABC News reported that attendees traveled from across Australia, including newlyweds Sam and Amber Bloem from Bourke, who attended with their children after utilizing Parton’s Imagination Library.

Photo: Oz Arab Media

At Cale Oval, the atmosphere buzzed with banjo music, camping chairs, and custom-made apparel. Families like Lucas and his relatives formed the “Dolly Department Company,” wearing matching shirts detailing roles such as director of hair and volume and chief vibes officer. Elder Aunty Ruth emphasized to ABC News that Parton’s deep connection to the land and country music resonated powerfully with the regional community.

The Best-Dressed Dolly Competition

As evening descended, drag queen and emcee Timberlina arrived in a vintage car to oversee the marquee event: the best-dressed competition. Children and contestants dressed as Kenny Rogers took the stage before a diverse group of Dolly impersonators crowded the red carpet. Canberra resident Nikolaas Kostraby, known as Dolly Delicious, judged the contestants alongside his committee duties, noting that he was a bit sad about Parton’s death but actually really excited to celebrate her music and looks, describing the feeling as making him really fuzzy inside. Brisbane visitor Colin Marshall ultimately claimed the best-dressed title, wearing a hot-pink tasselled dress, blonde wig, and heels crafted by his wife Leanne.

Photo: Dubbo Photo News

Festival Detail Statistic / Information Location Narromine, New South Wales (430km north-west of Sydney) Attendance 1,600 tickets sold (nearly half the town’s population) Event History 5th year running (inaugurated in 2022; revived via government grant) Key Supporting Entity Narromine Shire Council and NSW State Government ($150,000 grant)

Marshall accepted his sash to roaring applause from the crowd of fans who embraced the inclusivity and warmth of the celebration. Reflecting on the physical demands of his winning look, Marshall quipped that it is hard work being a woman.