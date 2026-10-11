Honda and Redwire partner to develop robotic laboratory support system

Honda announced a collaboration with space infrastructure firm Redwire to develop a robotic laboratory support system for future commercial space stations, aiming to minimize astronaut time spent on mundane maintenance tasks, Universe Today reported.

The Shift from the International Space Station to Commercial Outposts

NASA plans to deorbit the International Space Station around 2030, crashing it into the Pacific Ocean. Private companies like Axiom Space, Vast, and Orbital Reef intend to launch commercial replacements. These new outposts will be significantly smaller than the football-field-sized ISS. Many will feature crews of only two to four astronauts and will occasionally remain uncrewed for extended periods.

Astronauts currently spend a substantial portion of their schedules on routine maintenance. Tasks like scanning barcodes for inventory management and swapping out biological sample trays consume hours of highly educated crew time. As future commercial stations operate with reduced personnel, automation must shoulder these burdens to keep microgravity scientific experiments running continuously.

Combining Dexterous Manipulation with Agile Robotic Reach

The joint initiative pairs Honda’s deep robotics expertise with Redwire’s established space technology. Redwire contributes its Space Technology Autonomous Agile Robotic Kit, known as STAARK. This modular reaching and motion platform features proven capabilities in space robotics and is designed to autonomously track and grasp dynamic objects.

Redwire currently manages eight operational science facilities onboard the ISS. The STAARK system provides the necessary reach and positioning to move equipment and access workspaces. Honda supplies the detailed robotic manipulation capabilities required for delicate laboratory operations.

Honda’s space robotics background includes its active-joint multi-fingered hand. Each finger features independent articulation and tactile and force sensors. This sensory feedback gives the hand a sense of touch designed to prevent operators from crushing sample vials or allowing them to float away in microgravity.

According to Car and Problems, Tom Sladek, chief engineer for Honda’s Space Development Division, noted that the company’s space initiatives focus on practical in-orbit operations where robotics offer human-like dexterity to support research facilities with fewer personnel.

Outreach at the 2026 International Astronautical Congress

Representatives from Honda and Redwire traveled to Antalya, Türkiye, to attend the 2026 International Astronautical Congress from October 5 through October 9. During the event, they engaged with commercial space station developers and potential industry partners to present applications for their combined robotics solution.

Photo: carandproblems.com

While early commercial stations such as Vast’s Haven-1 and Axiom Space’s Axiom Station could launch as early as next year, neither company has announced formal agreements to adopt the Redwire and Honda robotic setup.