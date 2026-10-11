How Ukraine uses precision drone strikes to hobble Russian oil refineries

Ukrainian drone strikes have damaged more than half of Russia’s oil refining capacity, prompting Donald Trump to announce a deal to supply Russian diesel to the global market.

The protracted conflict between Moscow and Kyiv has increasingly gravitated toward asymmetric economic warfare. With frontline territorial gains proving elusive, Ukraine has leveraged long-range drone technology to target the physical conversion points of Russia’s industrial economy. According to the defence ministry in Kyiv, these sustained aerial assaults have successfully taken out more than half of Russia’s total oil refining capacity. Industry experts note that while nations may possess vast reserves of raw crude, modern military vehicles, tanks, and aircraft cannot operate without refined petroleum products like gasoline and diesel.

The Diesel Trade Agreement and Washington’s Pressure on Kyiv

The systematic destruction of Russian refining infrastructure triggered domestic fuel shortages within Russia earlier this year and contributed to climbing global fuel prices. Those rising costs angered Donald Trump, who blamed the Ukrainian strike campaign for putting upward pressure on energy markets. Seeking immediate relief for American motorists, the White House pursued a direct commercial arrangement with Moscow.

Photo: Newsweek

Following a phone call between Trump and Vladimir Putin, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a temporary general license authorizing transactions involving Russian diesel through April 7, 2027. Under the terms of the agreement, Moscow agreed to supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel immediately. To clear the path for these deliveries, U.S. officials applied diplomatic pressure on Ukrainian leadership. Presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Ukrainian and European negotiators in Miami regarding the arrangement.

Photo: Yahoo

Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the administration’s demands, describing the timing of the Miami consultations as a smokescreen for the bilateral energy deal. Ukrainian officials argued that any financial gains Russia secures from resumed exports will be funneled directly back into the war effort.

“Every additional billion dollars they can earn from exports will be spent on nothing but sourcing and importing critical components and equipment to manufacture weapons, upgrading Shaheds, producing missiles and recruiting even more mercenaries to fight at the front.” Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Fires at Novoshakhtinsk and Regional Infrastructure Attacks

Hours after the diesel arrangement was made public, the conflict’s kinetic reality reasserted itself on Russian soil. A massive wave of drones targeted industrial facilities in Russia’s Rostov region, igniting a blaze at the Yug Rusi oil-loading terminal. Local authorities reported that regional air defenses intercepted 560 Ukrainian drones over multiple regions, though the strikes still managed to damage residential buildings, two vessels, and railway infrastructure in the Rostov region, temporarily suspending train services. Alexei Likhachev, director general of Rosatom, mentioned a separate drone attack where a driver delivering food for plant employees was killed, and noted that a laboratory building and a radioactive waste processing plant were targeted.

Photo: The Guardian

The strike on Rostov followed a broader pattern of long-range operations executed by Ukrainian forces in recent days. The Ukrainian military confirmed an operation targeting Russia’s largest oil refinery, situated approximately 2,500 km (1,550 miles) away in Omsk, alongside attacks on refining installations in Ukhta and a Samara linear production and dispatch station. Omsk region governor Vitaly Khotsenko confirmed that an industrial zone was hit by a drone during the Omsk operation.

Strategic Calculations and Operational Vulnerabilities

Military analysts emphasize that Ukraine’s campaign relies on precision targeting of hard-to-replace refinery components rather than raw crude storage. Because international sanctions restrict Moscow from easily acquiring specialized Western machinery, distillation units damaged by drone impacts remain offline for extended periods. Energy experts note that persistence allows enough impact ratios to inflict compounding economic damage.

How Ukraine's long-range drone strike force is taking the fight deep into Russia

Retired General Keith Kellogg, former U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, asserted that Ukraine should continue its long-range strikes against Russian oil refineries. Meanwhile, Kyiv has maintained its proposal for a mutual energy armistice—offering to halt refinery strikes only if Russia simultaneously ceases its aerial bombardments against Ukrainian electricity grids and heating plants—a framework that has not been adopted by Moscow or incorporated into the White House’s commercial arrangement.