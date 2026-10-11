Missing Australian Trekker Jordan Yap Found Dead in Peru

Missing Australian Trekker Jordan Yap Found Dead in Peru

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Jordan Yap, a 30-year-old trekker from Melbourne, Australia, was found dead in Peru after failing to return from a solo hike along the remote Cordillera Huayhuash mountain range. His family and friends confirmed his death on Saturday following a search across the challenging, high-altitude Andean circuit.

The Huayhuash Trek and Disappearance

The 120-kilometre trek through Peru’s Huayhuash mountain range sits 400 kilometres north-east of Lima. Yap had planned a 10-day solo expedition across the circuit, making his final contact with friends and family on 14 September.

Alarm grew as the hiker did not return by his expected date, neglected to check back in at the Krusty hostel in Huaraz, and failed to board his scheduled flight from Lima to Cusco. Compounding the anxiety of his loved ones, Yap had misplaced a satellite beacon he was travelling with days before he set off on the hike, raising further concerns.

Family Statement and Official Assistance

Friends and family shared the tragic confirmation in a weekend social media post, stating that “with a heavy heart we are sorry to tell you Jordan has been found, and he did not survive”. They expressed gratitude to the search teams, police, and the many groups they engaged with who contributed their time and effort to the search.

Australian authorities verified that diplomatic and consular support is being extended to the relatives of the citizen who passed away in Peru. A spokesperson offered deep condolences while noting that privacy obligations prevent the department from providing further comment.

Detail Information
Hiker Jordan Yap (30, Melbourne)
Location Cordillera Huayhuash mountain range, Peru
Last Contact 14 September
Route Length 120km circuit

While the circumstances of the recovery are still being processed, loved ones have urged everyone to cherish Jordan’s lively spirit and the profound happiness he shared with countless individuals.

Jordan Yap Found Dead in Peru: Missing Australian Hiker Search Ends in Tragedy

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Omar El Sayed - World Editor

Omar El Sayed is Archyde’s World Editor, focused on international affairs, diplomacy, conflict, and cross-border political developments. He brings a global newsroom perspective to complex events and helps readers understand how regional stories connect to wider geopolitical shifts.

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