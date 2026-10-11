Sara Pequeño: Cornell Chi Phi Texts Show the Bystander Effect

Sara Pequeño, writing in an opinion column for USA TODAY on October 11, 2026, examines the bystander effect through leaked Snapchat messages from members of the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University, arguing that collective inaction during an alleged October 2024 gang rape points to a broader cultural crisis.

Snapchat Messages and the October 2024 Investigation

The text exchanges among members of the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University have drawn intense scrutiny during the ongoing investigation. At the time of the alleged gang rape in October 2024, the fraternity had 57 members on the Ithaca, New York campus, according to data cited from the New York Post. Messages recovered from the group chat reveal starkly different reactions among the members. One individual replied to a message advertising “free (expletive)” by calling it “this is crazy work,” while another stated, “I (expletive) love Chi Phi.” Many others remained entirely silent.

Jane Doe filed a lawsuit on September 16 naming seven men, but the total number of members who observed the events and took no action remains a central question. Seth Harrison of The Journal News, USA TODAY Network, and Reuters documented widespread protests involving several thousand students, faculty, and community members at Cornell University on October 5, 2026, responding to the fallout from the case.

Psychological Mechanisms of Collective Inaction

Lauren Mahoney, an adjunct assistant professor of psychology in the City University of New York School of Professional Studies, spoke with the columnist regarding the behavior of the group chat members. Mahoney stated that the presence of 57 people should not mean responsibility is divided 57 different ways, but rather that there are 57 different opportunities for someone to act. Psychologists Bibb Latané and John Darley originally popularized the term bystander effect to describe how diffusion of responsibility and social influence prevent individuals from intervening.

Mahoney explained that intervention does not require acting as an investigator or saving the day. Simple steps, such as interrupting the situation or quietly and anonymously calling campus security, can suffice. However, research indicates that college men are less likely to act due to intersecting factors of sexism, substance use, and fraternal social hierarchies. Mahoney noted that when individuals possess a collective identity, their personal morals recede in favor of group norms. Additional texts uncovered by NBC News show the fraternity brothers coordinating their response after the incident was reported to the university.

Institutional Responses and Wider Cultural Pressures

Following the 2024 Title IX investigation, Cornell University suspended Chi Phi and ultimately removed the organization from campus. The columnist argues that the widespread apathy stems partly from online and real-life environments where young men absorb misogynistic tropes disguised as “alpha males” alongside algorithm-driven violent content. Mahoney observed a growing shift toward apathy, with individuals focusing solely on their own concerns rather than engaging with the welfare of others.

Addressing these behavioral patterns requires more than mandatory online sexual misconduct training modules. The columnist contends that institutions must implement comprehensive, in-person training during student orientations, coupled with severe institutional consequences when misconduct occurs. While eliminating sexual violence entirely may remain impossible, the columnist concludes that individuals retain the capacity to act as active bystanders and provide meaningful intervention.