Taiwan President Lai Ching-te used his National Day address on October 10, 2026, to frame the democratic island as a “city upon a hill,” directing strategic messaging toward Washington while balancing domestic economic pressures and rising military friction with Beijing, The Straits Times reported.

Alongside the city metaphor, he described Taiwan as the “salt” and “light” of the world during his 25-minute address. The phrase “city upon a hill” carries deep historical resonance in American political discourse, famously used by Puritan leader John Winthrop in 1630 and later adopted by US presidents including Ronald Reagan to define American exceptionalism.

Meanwhile, a senior US administration official quoted by Reuters stated that Washington welcomed Lai’s ongoing commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, adding that routine speeches offer no justification for aggressive or coercive actions.

Strategic Defense Investments and Cross-Strait Friction

The presidential address unfolded against a backdrop of intensified military and diplomatic maneuvering. In Yahoo News Singapore reporting, Lai emphasized that Taipei’s efforts to ramp up security are strictly defensive. His government has earmarked a record NT$1.1 trillion (US$34.5 billion) for defense spending in 2027, accounting for over three percent of the island’s gross domestic product.

“Our aim by increasing investment in national defence is not to provoke, rather, it is to deter war,” Lai told the gathered crowd of citizens and foreign diplomats, as noted by Yahoo News Singapore. He also cautioned that peace cannot rely solely on wishes and that tolerance must not become a pretext for aggressors to encroach further through military and grey-zone activities.

Photo: Yahoo News Singapore

Beijing responded swiftly to the address. Zhang Han, a spokeswoman for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, asserted on October 10 that Lai had distorted facts and revealed ulterior motives, labeling him a pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence, according to China Daily. Chen Xi, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of National Defense, echoed those sentiments on Sunday, criticizing Taipei for turning the island into a battlefield. Despite the sharp rhetoric, political analysts observed that Lai’s cross-strait remarks remained relatively restrained compared with previous years, omitting more provocative formulas that have previously drawn intense ire from Beijing.

Domestic Priorities and the Regional Balance

Key Element Context & Details Event Date October 10, 2026 (National Day marking the 115th anniversary of the 1911 uprising) Core Metaphor “City upon a hill,” “salt,” and “light” from the Sermon on the Mount Defense Allocation Record NT$1.1 trillion (US$34.5 billion) budgeted for 2027 Political Context Upcoming November nine-in-one local elections serving as a mid-term bellwether

While foreign policy and defense dominated international headlines, two-thirds of Lai’s speech focused on domestic concerns, including housing pressures and the island’s declining birth rate. Livelihoods and economic stability remain paramount as Taiwan approaches its crucial nine-in-one local elections in November.

Photo: Reuters

These upcoming polls function as both a mid-term report card for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and an essential bellwether for the 2028 presidential election. As parliamentary speaker Han Kuo-yu observed during the celebrations, the overwhelming majority of Taiwanese citizens wish to live in peace and avoid conflict, underscoring the delicate domestic balancing act required as Taipei navigates its relationship with both Washington and Beijing.