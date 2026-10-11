Nintendo Says It Has No Plans to Ditch Physical Games

Nintendo confirmed it maintains no plans to abandon physical game releases, standing apart from competitors shifting entirely to digital formats. Bill van Zyll, vice president and general manager for Nintendo in Latin America, emphasized the company’s consumer-driven approach during an interview, pointing to ongoing support for boxed media on current hardware platforms.

The landscape of interactive entertainment continues a steady drift away from tangible storefront shelves, but Nintendo is holding the line for collectors and boxed-media fans. While other industry leaders phase out physical media entirely—such as Sony’s planned end to new physical game discs by January 2028—Nintendo’s regional leadership has made it clear that tangible cartridges and game boxes remain central to their hardware strategy.

Bill van Zyll Clarifies Nintendo Hardware Strategy

Addressing the future of game distribution, Bill van Zyll, VP and general manager for Nintendo in Latin America, explained that the company evaluates each title individually through a detailed process. In an interview with Coelho, he outlined the philosophy guiding their release schedule just over a year into the current console generation.

“Historically, we’ve been very agnostic, right? We go off what the consumer prefers, and take that into account very heavily. We also have a platform that was just launched. We’re barely just over a year into NS2. It’s got both digital and physical – that capability. There’s no plans to ditch physical. We know how much the fans like it as well, so our position has been to be agnostic.” Bill van Zyll, VP and general manager for Nintendo in Latin America

That dual capability spans two distinct forms of physical distribution on the current platform: full cartridge and game-key cards.

Manufacturing Costs Drive the Physical and Digital Price Divergence

Gamers have likely noticed a widening price gap between physical and digital storefronts, with first-party games for Nintendo Switch 2 arriving cheaper digitally than physically. This divergence stems directly from the rising production expenses associated with physical components, following additional information shared by Nintendo regarding how it sets game prices based on the physical-versus-digital distinction.

Photo: VGChartz

Van Zyll detailed the myriad expenses that inflate the price of physical releases, pointing to the cost of the microchips, the cost of cartridges alongside assembly, paper, boxes, and freight shipping. Beyond manufacturing, physical inventory requires working capital to manage throughout the entire sales channel, forcing publishers to recover those logistics expenditures in ways that digital distribution simply bypasses.

Industry Contrasts Highlight Diverging Digital Futures

The debate over the survival of physical media has intensified across the broader gaming sector. As major platform holders accelerate their transition into all-digital libraries, consumer anxiety has mounted regarding preservation, ownership, and resale rights. By explicitly committing to both digital and physical releases, Nintendo offers a distinct alternative to players who prefer owning tangible cartridges.

Photo: Nintendoeverything

Ultimately, Nintendo’s leadership frames the pricing split as a transparent trade-off for the consumer. Shoppers who buy physical items retain the freedom to trade or resell their games, while digital buyers benefit from structural cost savings passed down through the digital storefront.