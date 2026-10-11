Tesla schedules second-generation Roadster presentation for October 15

Tesla is scheduled to present its long-awaited second-generation Roadster on October 15, 2026, at SpaceX testing facilities in McGregor, Texas. Originally unveiled in November 2017 with a 2020 delivery target, the vehicle has faced nearly nine years of delays, with the brand postponing the demonstration six times during 2026 alone.

The Bottom Line

Production Timeline: Manufacturing is slated to begin a year or more after the official vehicle unveiling, assuming no further cancellations. Elon Musk has signaled that production could commence between 12 and 18 months following the definitive presentation.

Manufacturing is slated to begin a year or more after the official vehicle unveiling, assuming no further cancellations. Elon Musk has signaled that production could commence between 12 and 18 months following the definitive presentation. Financial Footprint: Reservations require an initial credit card deposit alongside a subsequent wire transfer, with standard models originally announced at $200,000 and Founders Series editions at $250,000. Currently, the official website in Mexico states that reservations require an initial credit card payment of 100,000 pesos alongside a wire transfer of 864,000 pesos due after 10 days. At the time of the initial 2017 announcement, interested buyers for the base version had to pay a 50,000-dollar advance.

Reservations require an initial credit card deposit alongside a subsequent wire transfer, with standard models originally announced at $200,000 and Founders Series editions at $250,000. Currently, the official website in Mexico states that reservations require an initial credit card payment of 100,000 pesos alongside a wire transfer of 864,000 pesos due after 10 days. At the time of the initial 2017 announcement, interested buyers for the base version had to pay a 50,000-dollar advance. Performance Targets: Specifications cited by the manufacturer include a 0-100 km/h acceleration in two seconds, a top speed of 400 km/h, and an electric range of 1,000 kilometers. Additional performance metrics mentioned include a zero to 100 kilometers per hour acceleration in 2.1 seconds, and a top speed exceeding 400 kilometers per hour with an autonomy of around 1,000 kilometers.

A Timeline Marked by Repeated Postponements

The road to the second-generation Roadster’s debut has experienced multiple scheduling shifts. According to reporting, the vehicle first appeared on November 16, 2017, when the company said that deliveries would start in 2020. As those deadlines passed without production vehicles reaching buyers, public demonstrations were continually pushed back.

The vehicle’s latest public setback occurred when an event planned for October 1, 2026, was postponed. Although local meteorological records later indicated minimal precipitation in the McGregor area, the company held firm on rescheduling the outdoor showcase for October 15, 2026. Official weather data from the Waco meteorological station in McGregor, located approximately 30 kilometers from the SpaceX facilities, recorded a much lower volume of water at 0.25 mm (0.01 inches).

Engineering Ambitions and SpaceX Thruster Integration

Technical specifications for the high-end electric vehicle involve aerospace modifications. A specialized version of the car will incorporate cold gas thrusters developed in conjunction with SpaceX. These components are intended to improve acceleration metrics, with company statements suggesting a 0-96 km/h time of under one second for equipped models. This technology features a miniature version of the vernier thrusters equipped on space rockets, known since 2019 to be offered as an extra with SpaceX technology.

Photo: Motorpasión

The financial mechanics behind the vehicle’s long-running reservation queue indicate that early depositors have maintained their positions for nearly a decade. While standard reservation structures require substantial capital commitments—including upfront card payments and subsequent wire transfers—analysts point out that the revenue generated from the 1,000 Founders Series units at $250,000 each represents approximately 1% of the corporation’s capital expenditure forecasts for 2026.

Metric / Specification Initial 2017 Projection Reported 2026 Status Base Price $200,000 Not announced Founders Series Price $250,000 $250,000 Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 2 Seconds Under 1 Second (SpaceX Package) Electric Range 1,000 Kilometers (620 Miles) 1,000 Kilometers Top Speed 400 km/h (250 mph) 400 km/h

Shifting Corporate Priorities and Market Context

Bloomberg data indicates that Tesla delivered 486,532 vehicles in the third quarter. That figure is higher than the 464,000 units expected by analysts, though below the 497,099 electric cars delivered in the same period of 2025.

Market observers and prospective buyers remain focused on whether the mid-October demonstration will deliver verified production schedules, definitive pricing tiers, and an operational prototype. With the countdown clock on the official corporate website pointing to October 15, the viability of a nine-year-old product promise faces its next definitive test.