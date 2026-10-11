Netflix Unveils 2026 Christmas Movie Slate Teaser Starring Jared Padalecki and Maddie Ziegler

Netflix unveiled its 2026 Christmas movie teaser on October 11, 2026, via People, offering a first look at four festive films starring Jared Padalecki, Maddie Ziegler, and Fantasia Barrino. The streaming platform plans to roll out longer trailers and additional behind-the-scenes content throughout the week.

What You Need to Know About Netflix’s 2026 Holiday Slate

Four Christmas films will debut weekly across November and December 2026, mixing romance, family drama, comedy and gospel music.

The lineup features prominent names including Jared Padalecki, Leighton Meester, Dennis Quaid, Maddie Ziegler, Rob Lowe, and Fantasia Barrino.

The initial promotional rollout also highlights previous Netflix Christmas favourites alongside the new teasers.

The Four Festive Films Coming to Netflix

The exclusive October 11 teaser previews four distinct holiday projects. The rollout begins on November 4 with A Dog’s Perfect Christmas, directed by Cathryn Michon and based on a novel by W. Bruce Cameron. The film features Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Jennifer Tilly, and Mary Steenburgen following a family and their loyal basset hound trying to hold their household together during the holidays.

Next up on November 11 is Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the film stars Fantasia Barrino and Tank, alongside gospel legends Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, the Clark Sisters, Yolanda Adams, and CeCe Winans. The plot centers on a struggling pastor who inherits a family church in a troubled New York neighborhood and must rediscover his faith.

Romance and Time Loops on the Streaming Schedule

Moving into the latter half of November, Guarding Stars arrives on November 18. Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum and adapted from Katherine Center’s novel The Bodyguard, the movie stars Leighton Meester as a no-nonsense bodyguard protecting a charming action star played by Jared Padalecki. As the pair navigate secrets and unexpected romantic feelings, their professional relationship becomes increasingly complicated.

Rounding out the slate on December 2 is In a Holidaze. Directed by Tiffany Paulsen and based on Christina Lauren’s novel, the film stars Maddie Ziegler as a directionless young woman trapped in a Christmas time loop after making a major romantic mistake. Rob Lowe also stars in the feature, which forces Ziegler’s character to relive the holiday at her family’s cabin until she figures out what brings her true happiness.

Film Title Release Date Primary Cast Source Material / Director A Dog’s Perfect Christmas November 4, 2026 Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Jennifer Tilly, Mary Steenburgen Novel by W. Bruce Cameron / Dir. Cathryn Michon Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas November 11, 2026 Fantasia Barrino, Tank, Shirley Caesar, Fred Hammond, the Clark Sisters, Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans Written and directed by Tyler Perry Guarding Stars November 18, 2026 Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki Novel by Katherine Center / Dir. Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum In a Holidaze December 2, 2026 Maddie Ziegler, Rob Lowe Novel by Christina Lauren / Dir. Tiffany Paulsen

Broader Context

Across four movies tailored for varied festive viewing preferences, Netflix is uniting renowned Hollywood actors, up-and-coming talent, and iconic gospel musicians. The preview also showcases snippets from earlier holiday hits on Netflix, such as Falling for Christmas, Family Switch, The Merry Gentlemen, Hot Frosty, Best Christmas Ever!, The Princess Switch 3 and My Secret Santa.

Viewers can expect additional trailers and behind-the-scenes features to roll out throughout the week as the platform builds momentum toward the November 4 premiere of A Dog’s Perfect Christmas.