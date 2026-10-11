Crystal Palace beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace secured a stunning 3-1 comeback victory against Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park on October 11, 2026, ruining manager Oliver Glasner’s emotional return to south London. Despite Dan Ndoye giving the visitors an early lead in the third minute, Palace responded through Daichi Kamada, Jefferson Lerma, and Yéremy Pino to claim their first home league win of the season.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Goalkeeping Heroics: Walter Benítez delivered a match-winning display with crucial point-blank stops, reinforcing his status as a reliable defensive asset for clean-sheet points.

Walter Benítez delivered a match-winning display with crucial point-blank stops, reinforcing his status as a reliable defensive asset for clean-sheet points. Forest Rebuilding Phase: Oliver Glasner’s side sits 14th with five points from six games, signaling a cautious approach required for fantasy managers backing Forest attackers ahead of their fixture against Arsenal.

An Early Shock Followed by Tactical Shifts

The fixture at Selhurst Park began with an immediate defensive lapse from the hosts. Anan Khalaili, signed from Union Saint-Gilloise during the summer window, sent a loose header straight into the path of Dan Ndoye.

Photo: Sky Sports

Forest dominated the opening exchanges and nearly doubled their advantage before the interval. Benítez was forced into action to tip an Ndoye header over the bar, while Morgan Gibbs-White hit the bar and Benítez saved from Liam Delap in the same move. But the tactical momentum shifted completely once Palace found their rhythm in possession.

Controversy Before the Break and Pino’s Clincher

Palace equalized against the run of play in the 41st minute. A sharp one-touch sequence involving Adam Wharton, Quentin Timber, and Jørgen Strand Larsen unlocked the Forest backline, allowing Daichi Kamada to lift a composed finish over Matz Sels. Just moments later, in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time, Jefferson Lerma rose to meet a Wharton corner. The header squirmed through Sels’ legs via a deflection off Khalaili, handing Palace a 2-1 lead.

Photo: AOL.com

The goal sparked immediate controversy. Replays showed that Lerma’s effort did graze the elbow of Anan Khalaili on its way across the line, leaving Forest players aggrieved that the strike was allowed to stand. Any hopes of a Forest recovery were firmly dashed in the 59th minute. Sels initially smothered a shot from Strand Larsen, but Yéremy Pino reacted quickest to slot home the rebound following a VAR check, sealing the 3-1 scoreline.

Team League Position Points Matches Played Crystal Palace 12th 7 6 Nottingham Forest 14th 5 6

Sentiment Fades as Pierre Sage Claims Resurgence

Before kick-off, Selhurst Park offered warm applause for Oliver Glasner in recognition of the trophies he delivered at the club. However, the sentiment quickly evaporated as the goals flew in, with home supporters taunting their former boss with chants of “Glasner, what’s the score?” and “sacked in the morning!”

Speaking after the fixture, Palace head coach Pierre Sage dismissed notions of personal vengeance against his predecessor. “It’s not about revenge, a confirmation or something like this for every individual player,” Sage told Sky Sports, emphasizing the relentless effort of his squad. Meanwhile, Glasner expressed gratitude for the initial reception but acknowledged his side’s defensive lapses, leaving Forest searching for answers ahead of a tough test against Arsenal at the City Ground, while Palace prepare to face Brighton.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.