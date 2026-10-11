Junior de Barranquilla draws 2-2 against Internacional in League match

The round-robin phase in the BetPlay League It enters its final stretch with a complicated outlook for Junior de Barranquilla, who continue to fail to react this semester.

At the Romelio Martínez stadium in Barranquilla, Junior drew 2-2 against Internacional of Bogotá in a match where they had to come from behind. Cristian Dájome opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a free kick for the Bogotá side, but Jesús Rivas equalized with a powerful left-footed shot in the 25th minute. In the second half, Francisco Fydriszewski put the home team ahead in the 71st minute; however, Fabricio Sanguinetti secured the final draw after a pass from Facundo Boné.

The day of draws and the performance of Deportivo Cali

Draws marked Saturday’s action in Colombian football. Matchday 14 had opened with the clash between Deportivo Pereira and… Deportivo Cali at the Santiago de las Atalayas stadium in Yopal, which ended with a score of no goals.

Despite Leyser Chaverra’s expulsion in the 35th minute following a VAR review by referee Jonnathan Ortiz, Rafael Dudamel’s team held on for more than a half with ten men to maintain their unbeaten run, extending it to seven matches and placing them second in the table with 25 points. Meanwhile, Deportivo Pereira has now gone eight matches without a win and sits in 19th place with 9 points.

Junior’s situation under the technical direction

Junior’s journey in the championship has been marked by the need to secure victories. Following Alfredo Arias’ departure, Mario Sebastián Viera took over as head coach with the aim of turning around the fortunes of the two-time champions, although their home results have kept the Barranquilla team in a precarious position in the tournament.

Photo: deportesrcn.com

In another of the recent matches highlighted in the championship, the team also had to salvage a dramatic 3-3 draw against Jaguares de Córdoba, where Jesús Rivas once again appeared at the end to secure the final tie amidst a turbulent semester for the institution.