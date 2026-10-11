Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell headline Charlotte NASCAR DFS

Denny Hamlin ($11,200) and Christopher Bell ($10,700) headline top-tier DraftKings NASCAR DFS strategies for the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where qualifying washouts have buried key championship contenders deep in the starting grid following a pivotal stretch of 1.5-mile playoff races at Kansas and Las Vegas.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Championship Urgency: Hamlin shifts into high-priority tournament status after a late spin at Las Vegas created valuable salary relief and a 12th-place starting position.

Hamlin shifts into high-priority tournament status after a late spin at Las Vegas created valuable salary relief and a 12th-place starting position. Place-Differential Value: Christopher Bell starts 17th after electrical issues in Sin City, opening up an elite statistical profile on high-speed ovals.

Christopher Bell starts 17th after electrical issues in Sin City, opening up an elite statistical profile on high-speed ovals. Budget Punts: Experienced 1.5-mile specialists like Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($5,600) and part-time winner Corey Heim ($8,000) offer extreme salary relief from deep in the 38-to-39-car field.

Weather Cancellations Reshape the Charlotte Grid

With just five races remaining in the Cup Series playoffs, the circuit returns to intermediate ovals following recent stops at Kansas Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Saturday’s inclement weather washed out both practice and qualifying sessions at Charlotte Motor Speedway, forcing officials to set the starting lineup via the metric system. This procedural quirk pushes several high-performing Next Gen machines to the rear, creating significant place-differential opportunities for DFS managers entering Sunday’s 267-lap event.

Denny Hamlin carries immense championship urgency into the weekend after a turbulent outing in Nevada. A late spin damaged the #11 Toyota and relegated him to a 12th-place median lap ranking, but historical data from May’s Coca-Cola 600 paints a far more dominant picture. Hamlin led 75 laps and secured a third-place finish with the third-best median lap time during a race controlled largely by Toyota entries. Starting 12th on Sunday, Hamlin presents a lower roster-percentage alternative to pole-sitter Kyle Larson.

Advanced Metrics Highlight Joe Gibbs Racing Depth

Christopher Bell joins his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate as a prime roster target, rolling off 17th after a power steering failure hampered his race in Las Vegas. Despite those mechanical setbacks, Bell managed the seventh-best median lap time on the afternoon and remains the only driver in the series to post a top-eight median lap across every single 1.5-mile track this season. Meanwhile, teammate Ty Gibbs ($9,400) anchors the mid-tier pricing structure. Gibbs registered the single best median lap and led the field with 30 fastest laps at Charlotte in May, though pit road inconsistencies have suppressed his recent finishes.

Driver Salary Starting Position Key Metric / Recent Form Denny Hamlin $11,200 12th 3rd-best median lap in May Coca-Cola 600 Christopher Bell $10,700 17th Top-8 median lap on every 1.5M track in 2026 Ty Gibbs $9,400 14th Led field in fastest laps (30) at May Charlotte race Corey Heim $8,000 38th Won Cup Series race here in May; 2 wins in 10 starts Ryan Preece $7,000 24th Five top-10s in last seven races; 9th in May Charlotte median laps Ricky Stenhouse Jr. $5,600 33rd 10 top-15 finishes in last 12 Charlotte starts

Navigating the Back Half of the Field

Corey Heim ($8,000) commands attention as a high-floor value play running a part-time schedule for 23XI Racing. Heim secured his first career Cup Series victory at Charlotte in May after starting 39th due to a rained-out qualifying session. A similar washout lands him 38th on the grid this weekend, putting crew chief Bootie Barker in position to leverage aggressive pit strategies on a slick, high-wear asphalt surface.

Further down the pricing ladder, Ryan Preece ($7,000) looks to rebound from a balance miscalculation at Las Vegas that resulted in a 28th-place finish. Prior to that stumble, Preece posted five top-10 results across a seven-race stretch and sat ninth in median lap speeds during May’s Charlotte event before suffering a mechanical failure. For extreme salary relief, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ($5,600) brings a proven track history to the 33rd starting spot, boasting 10 top-15 finishes in his last 12 appearances at the speedway.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.