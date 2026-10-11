Celtic beat Motherwell as Jota returns from injury

Celtic returned to the Scottish Premiership summit with a 2-0 victory against Motherwell at Fir Park, easing pressure on manager Martin O’Neill following three straight defeats. Goals from Camilo Duran and Benjamin Nygren secured the result, while winger Jota made his long-awaited return from a cruciate ligament injury as a 74th-minute substitute.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Transfer Window Targets: Continued concerns over wide depth have led to ongoing assessments of reinforcements for January, with Lazio’s Gustav Isaksen linked.

Continued concerns over wide depth have led to ongoing assessments of reinforcements for January, with Lazio’s Gustav Isaksen linked. Defensive Stability: Clean-sheet performance at Fir Park follows a run of three defeats, including two against Rangers, before the international break.

Fir Park Victory Relieves Pressure on Martin O’Neill

The full-time scenes at Fir Park provided welcome cheer for a disgruntled fanbase, after weeks of acrimony surrounding the club. Following a sequence of three consecutive losses prior to the international break—with two of those reversals handed out by arch-rivals Rangers—Martin O’Neill’s squad produced a definitive reaction. Camilo Duran fired the visitors in front early on, before midfielder Benjamin Nygren made sure of victory in the second half to climb back to the Scottish Premiership summit.

The win follows a run of form that had exposed squad depth issues. Celtic face a schedule of nine matches in 28 days following their return, meaning rotation and fitness management will be important. O’Neill noted ahead of the fixture that young forward Callum Osmand and defender Alistair Johnston are also progressing on the grass, offering reinforcements for the upcoming fixture congestion.

The Triumphant Return of Jota After 18 Months Out

Alongside the positive outcome and overall display, star winger Jota made his much-anticipated comeback following an absence of nearly 18 months away from the pitch. Having suffered a cruciate ligament injury in April 2025 that caused him to miss 64 matches, the Portuguese attacker was introduced as a 74th-minute substitute. He almost provided an assist with his first touches in a lively cameo.

Photo: Yahoo

“I was waiting on this for a long time. Just happy to be back. I’ve been working hard, the guys have been helping me as well. It was just the normal nerves, but after I stepped on the pitch everything goes well,” Jota told Sky Sports.

Reflecting on the psychological toll of his lengthy rehabilitation, Jota described the feeling of returning to competitive action, stating to broadcasters that the past year felt akin to having a child taken away and finally recovered. Prior to his substitute appearance, the 27-year-old had logged 45 minutes in a bounce match against Falkirk to test his fitness.

Fixture Detail Statistic / Fact Match Date October 11, 2026 Venue Fir Park Result Motherwell 0 – 2 Celtic Goalscorers Camilo Duran, Benjamin Nygren Jota’s Return 74th-minute substitute (First appearance since April 2025)

January Transfer Plans Accelerated Amid Squad Depth Concerns

Despite the optimism surrounding Jota’s return, Celtic are considering options to sign a new winger in the January transfer window. Lingering caution over managing Jota’s workload, coupled with a lack of established wide depth, has left the club monitoring the market. Former Aberdeen CEO Keith Wyness warned that Celtic must not rush the winger back into competitive action just to appease fans.

Photo: Celtic Shorts

Recruitment chiefs continue to assess wide targets identified during the summer window. Lazio winger Gustav Isaksen has emerged as a player of interest following performances for Denmark during the international break, offering a potential solution to bolster the right side of O’Neill’s attacking options when the winter market opens.

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