Eliud Kipchoge Breaks Course Record to Win Melbourne Marathon

Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge won the Melbourne Marathon, breaking the course record with a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes, and 10 seconds. Competing alongside more than 20,000 runners, the 41-year-old Kenyan secured his first marathon victory in three years on a course traversing Albert Park and finishing inside the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Breaking the Record on a Multidisciplinary Course

Kipchoge shaved two seconds off the previous race mark, navigating a route that incorporated the Australian Formula One track at Albert Park before a grandstand finish at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). According to The Guardian, the Kenyan stayed shoulder-to-shoulder with former Australian professional cyclist Jimmy Whelan until the 30-kilometer mark, at which point the veteran distance runner shifted gears to break away from the lead pack.

Photo: The Guardian

He noted, The crowd is so wonderful – I’ve never seen a crowd like this .

Speaking to the Herald Sun after crossing the finish line, Kipchoge downplayed the physical toll of the 42.2-kilometer race.

“I believe that my body is still peaking – still able to compete with the next generation.”

Elite Women’s Podium and Tactical Resilience

In the women’s division, New Zealand’s Camille French claimed victory with a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes, and 25 seconds. Competing 11 months after giving birth to her daughter, French balanced elite-level pacing with breastfeeding logistics throughout her training blocks.

Photo: BBC

Australia’s Sinead Diver finished closely behind to take second place, clocking 2:28:49. Diver admitted to local media that the final stretch inside the MCG tested her physiological limits, noting that crowd noise along the final straight nearly overwhelmed her before she embraced her family at the finish line.

Athlete Division Time Key Milestone Eliud Kipchoge Men’s Elite 2:09:10 Course record broken; 17th career marathon win Thomas Do Canto Men’s Elite 2:10:35 Runner-up finish Camille French Women’s Elite 2:28:25 First place, 11 months post-partum Sinead Diver Women’s Elite 2:28:49 Runner-up finish

The Global World Tour and Logistics

The Melbourne event served as the third leg of Kipchoge’s ambitious world tour, an ongoing project aiming to complete marathons across all seven continents, including Antarctica, within a two-year window. Following a ninth-place finish at the 2025 Sydney Marathon, his tactical execution in Melbourne confirmed his current recovery capacity between high-intensity blocks.

While elite athletes battled for podium positions, the broader festival managed over 20,000 entrants across its newly implemented two-day format, with the marathon kicking off at Batman Ave from 6.15am. Along the course, supporters such as Melburnians Robina Balandra and Ashley Yuhayco cheered on flagging runners near the 27-kilometer mark with lollies and posters, including a sign featuring a cutout hole for a face. Safety incidents reported by The Guardian involving an erratic vehicle near Flinders Street station underscored the immense logistical footprint required to secure a major metropolitan race route.