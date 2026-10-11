Nelma Serpa Pinto leaves SIC Notícias temporarily for maternity leave

Nelma Serpa Pinto, 33, left the airwaves of SIC Notícias temporarily on Friday, October 9, 2026, to begin her maternity leave. The anchor announced her departure at the end of the Edição da Noite broadcast, telling viewers she is stepping away to prepare for the arrival of her first child with TVI and CNN Portugal journalist João Póvoa Marinheiro.

The Bottom Line

Nelma Serpa Pinto hosted her final broadcast of Edição da Noite on Friday, October 9, 2026, before starting her maternity leave.

The SIC Notícias anchor is expecting her first child with fellow journalist João Póvoa Marinheiro.

The couple previously celebrated their relationship with an intimate gathering they called a “quasamento” in July 2025.

The Final On-Air Goodbye on SIC Notícias

The departure took place at the conclusion of the evening news block on SIC Notícias. Speaking directly to the audience, the anchor outlined her immediate plans while confirming the return schedule for her regular time slot.

“A Edição da Noite está de regresso amanhã. Já eu volto daqui a algum tempo para agora me dedicar a outro desafio igualmente exigente,” she told the audience, according to the main source material. Before signing off, she added: “Obrigada por estar sempre desse lado. Voltamos a ver-nos em breve.”

Social Media Announcements and the Road to Parenthood

Following her final broadcast, the journalist shared a video compilation on social media documenting recent months, featuring clips that highlighted her prominent baby bump. Notícias ao Minuto noted that the post captured her visible excitement about embracing the final stretch of her pregnancy away from the studio lights.

Photo: Caras

The pregnancy was officially made public in August 2026, when Nelma shared an image alongside João Póvoa Marinheiro accompanied by the caption “Babymoon.” The couple’s relationship history includes a notable celebration held in July 2025, where they gathered family and friends for an event they playfully designated as a “quasamento.” According to Notícias ao Minuto, that gathering took place at the estate of the bride’s parents near Porto, with both dressed formally for the occasion.

Milestone Date Details The “Quasamento” Celebration July 2025 Gathering with family and friends near Porto to mark their relationship commitment. Pregnancy Announcement August 2026 Shared “Babymoon” vacation photos confirming they are expecting their first child. Temporary Departure from SIC October 9, 2026 Final broadcast of Edição da Noite before starting maternity leave.

Continuing Coverage and Editorial Standards

As the anchor steps away from daily television duties, the editorial team at SIC Notícias will manage the rotation for Edição da Noite. Outlets such as Correio da Manhã maintain interactive spaces for reader commentary regarding public figures, though platform policies automatically restrict and eventually hide user comments after a week. Meanwhile, public support continues to grow online as viewers send well-wishes for the upcoming arrival.

Photo: Correio da Manhã