2026 Seoul Money Show Plus takes place at Coex Magok with 60 speakers

The 2026 Seoul Money Show Plus takes place from the 29th to the 31st at COEX Magok, offering 39 seminars with over 60 speakers addressing investment strategies under the theme “The Era of Quantitative Tightening, Frontal Breakthrough Through Investment.” The three-day event provides investors with expert insights on navigating high-interest rate environments and shifting market directions.

The Bottom Line

Event Details: The 2026 Seoul Money Show Plus runs from the 29th to the 31st at COEX Magok.

The 2026 Seoul Money Show Plus runs from the 29th to the 31st at COEX Magok. Admission & Access: Pre-registration requires entering personal details, selecting seminars, and paying a 5,900 won fee, while Maekyung Plus members receive free admission and complimentary resource materials.

Pre-registration requires entering personal details, selecting seminars, and paying a 5,900 won fee, while Maekyung Plus members receive free admission and complimentary resource materials. Program Highlights: The conference features 39 seminars and over 60 speakers covering artificial intelligence, semiconductor markets, global asset allocation, and retirement planning.

COEX Magok Hosts 39 Seminars Across Three Days

High interest rates and uncertain market directions are expanding rather than narrowing the choices available to investors. The 2026 Seoul Money Show Plus is positioned as a wealth-building exhibition designed to help participants understand shifting financial environments and locate personalized strategies from industry specialists. The opening day on the 29th features a session titled “Korea’s Economy Riding the AI Boom: How to See Through the Korean and Global Markets,” led by Prism Investment Advisory CEO Hong Chun-wook and Shinhan Bank S&T Center Economist Baek Seok-hyun, examining global portfolio strategies reshaped by artificial intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence and Semiconductor Sectors Dominate Expert Panels

Discussions centered on artificial intelligence and semiconductors span the entire three-day schedule at COEX Magok. Eugene Investment & Securities Research Center Director Lee Seung-woo leads a session on the 29th titled “AI Semiconductors: Expanding Beyond Tech into the Financial Industry,” analyzing structural changes driven by Nvidia. Further sessions on the 30th include Chesley Investment Advisory CEO Park Seok-ik outlining stock market and specific equity investment strategies, followed by Connected Ground CEO Chae Sang-wook delivering a global semiconductor market outlook on the 31st.

Date Session Topic Featured Speaker 29th AI Boom in the Korean Economy & Global Markets Hong Chun-wook, Baek Seok-hyun 29th AI Semiconductors: Tech to Financial Industry Lee Seung-woo 30th Stock Market and Stock Investment Strategies Park Seok-ik 31st Global Semiconductor Market Outlook Chae Sang-wook

Global Asset Allocation and Retirement Guidance for Beginners

Beyond tech equities, the program addresses personal finance fundamentals and international diversification. Yuanta Securities Global Asset Allocation Head Yoo Dong-won presents a global survival guide on the 29th, focusing on emerging opportunities and promising market sectors. For market entrants and younger participants, Money Training Lab CEO Kim Kyung-pil hosts a retirement preparation seminar on the 31st titled “Real Retirement Preparation Starting from Early Adulthood <Re-tech Skill-up>.”

Registration Protocols and Membership Perks

Attending the event requires attendees to complete an online pre-registration process through the official website by entering personal information, choosing specific seminars, and completing a 5,900 won payment. Subscribers to the Maekyung premium financial platform Maekyung Plus bypass the admission fee and receive complimentary resource documentation. Additional participant perks include seminar video-on-demand access, specialized wealth newsletters, and golf tournament entrance tickets.