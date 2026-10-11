The Bremen Dockers missed out on promotion to the Baseball-Bundesliga, suffering 1–7 and 4–13 losses to the Braunschweig 89ers in the deciding matches of their promotion series after holding an initial lead.

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Depth Chart Strain: The reliance on Fabrizio Cagliani stepping onto the mound highlights severe roster thinness.

The reliance on Fabrizio Cagliani stepping onto the mound highlights severe roster thinness. Offensive Consistency: Team metrics underline a persistent inability to convert base traffic into runs.

A Promising Start Undone in Braunschweig

The campaign for the Bremen Dockers in the 2. Baseball-Bundesliga North reached a bitter conclusion at the Fritz-Schütt-Stadion im Henschenbusch and the subsequent away leg in Braunschweig. Entering the decisive phase with high confidence following a 7–3 victory in the opening match of the “Best-of-Three” series, the team stood just three hours of baseball away from their ultimate goal. Yet, reality at the opposing ballpark proved far starker.

“We played below our capabilities,” Fabrizio Cagliani assessed after the elimination. “The better team on this matchday won, and unfortunately, that wasn’t us.”

Compounding the tactical hurdles, a severely depleted roster forced Cagliani back onto the field. Having planned to focus exclusively on coaching duties at the start of the year, Cagliani found himself stepping in as a pitcher due to an active squad numbering just ten available players for the most crucial fixtures of the season.

Missed Opportunities and Pitching Struggles

The final showdown began with immense promise. Starting on the road, Edvardas Matusevičius launched an early home run to put Bremen ahead 1–0 before taking the mound as the starting pitcher. But while the Dockers routinely manufactured traffic on the base paths, the decisive hits required to convert those opportunities into multi-run innings consistently vanished.

“While it was consistently possible to get players on the bases, what was missing was the decisive hit to turn those opportunities into further runs,” noted press warden Luisa Kieschnick.

Braunschweig capitalized ruthlessly on those offensive lapses. In the second inning of the second game, the hosts hammered two home runs to shift the momentum permanently, eventually stretching their lead to 7–1. Cagliani inserted himself onto the mound to halt the bleeding, providing temporary stability, but the bats remained silent.

Fixture / Stage Venue Bremen Score Braunschweig Score Series Status Game 1 (Playoff Opener) Fritz-Schütt-Stadium (Bremen) 7 3 Bremen leads 1–0 Game 2 (Series Leg) Braunschweig 1 7 Series tied 1–1 Game 3 (Decider) Braunschweig 4 13 Braunschweig wins series

Flashes of Momentum in the Decider

The rubber match offered an immediate adrenaline shot when Yannick Bujalla delivered a crucial double in the opening frame, helping manufacture two runs. After Braunschweig responded to seize a 4–2 advantage, Sasha Halushka struck a double in the second inning to cap a rally that knotted the score at 4–4.

For a fleeting moment, Daniel Pryne found his rhythm on the mound, keeping the hosts quiet and sparking hopes of a successful comeback. However, the third inning brought another collapse. Defensive lapses and fading pitching stamina allowed Braunschweig to break away decisively.

Cagliani summoned himself from the dugout once more in the fourth frame, immediately striking out the first two batters he faced. It was not enough to spark a turnaround, as the final score ballooned to 4–13. The Dockers are left to plan for another year in the lower tier.