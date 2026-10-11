Philadelphia Eagles Battle Jacksonville Jaguars In London Amid Injuries

The injury-riddled Philadelphia Eagles face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London during Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season, kicking off amid major offensive line upheaval and a two-game losing streak.

Sunday morning’s international matchup brings together two teams trending in sharply opposite directions across the Atlantic. The Philadelphia Eagles arrived in London sitting at 2–2, desperate to snap a two-game losing streak and avoid falling below .500 for the first time since the 2021 NFL season. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars entered as 7.5-point betting favorites.

Offensive Line Upheaval and Roster Adjustments in Philadelphia

Philadelphia’s preparation for London was upended by a turbulent week of personnel changes following a meager 172-yard offensive performance. Lane Johnson announced his abrupt retirement on Tuesday, coming just a day after Cam Jurgens entered concussion protocol on Monday, followed by Jurgens being shipped to Baltimore on Wednesday. Adding to the front-line shuffle, starting center Drew Kendall was ruled out against Jacksonville with an injury.

The newly shaped offensive line features left tackle Jordan Mailata as the elder statesman at 29, second-year left guard Willie Lampkin, second-year center Jake Majors filling in for the injured Kendall, right guard Tyler Steen, and rookie right tackle Markel Bell. Majors and Lampkin have never started in an NFL game, while Bell made his first start in Week 4. General manager Howie Roseman insisted this week that nothing has changed and that Philly wants to win this year. Some observers viewed the Jurgens trade as the franchise giving up on the 2026 season, sending a versatile starter away for picks.

Life has proven difficult for the Eagles without Johnson on the field; since 2024, Philadelphia has averaged 4.8 yards per carry with Johnson playing, compared to 4.0 yards per carry without him in the lineup.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Matchup and Broadcast Details

The Week 5 international contest kicked off at 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. local time) on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game was broadcast nationally on television through NFL Network. For fans located in the Philadelphia market, the game was also televised on ABC.

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Fans wishing to stream the Eagles-Jaguars game could utilize NFL+, the ESPN app, or alternative live streaming services including YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Radio listeners across the region tuned their radios to SportsRadio 94WIP to hear live game coverage called by Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.

Jaguars Defense and Injury-Depleted Eagles Lineups

The banged-up Eagles took the field looking to bounce back following a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, during which Vic Fangio’s defense surrendered two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts lead an offense that has experienced a great deal of winning since 2021, though the team faces a crucial stretch to keep their season from going off the rails. Fortunately for Philadelphia, starting linebacker Zack Baun returned to the lineup after missing the previous week’s contest against the Rams.

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Jacksonville entered the contest boasting a 3–1 record and leading the AFC South, averaging 26.0 points per game. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been directing the offense efficiently, racking up 843 yards and eight touchdowns. Ground attack weapon Bhayshul Tuten added 277 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Jacksonville’s defense ranked second in the NFL by allowing just 13.3 points per contest. Led by defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, the Jaguars defense has stymied opposing offenses by accumulating 41 pressures without blitzing, tying for fifth in the league per Next Gen Stats.

Live Action and Second-Half Developments in London

As the international contest unfolded, both teams battled through red-zone execution hurdles, penalties, and miscues. The third quarter opened with Logan Cooke kicking off to the left, allowing Britain Covey to return the ball 22 yards to the Philadelphia 30-yard line after being tackled by Branson Combs. The Eagles went three-and-out on their opening possession of the second half following a low snap on third down that resulted in a broken play, forcing Braden Mann to punt 48 yards to Parker Washington, who called for a fair catch at the Jacksonville 15-yard line.

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Trevor Lawrence later connected with Josh Cameron on a crosser past Zack Baun and Cooper DeJean, sending Cameron scampering for a 32-yard gain down to the Philadelphia 45-yard line. Later in the quarter, Bhayshul Tuten was stopped behind the line of scrimmage by Cooper DeJean for a loss of one yard, during which Anton Harrison sustained an injury. Facing a third-and-11 from the 37-yard line, Lawrence escaped the pocket to the left and threw across his body to Brenton Strange for a 14-yard gain and a first down at the 14-yard line.

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Following the kickoff, Dameon Pierce returned the ball for Philadelphia, though a holding penalty on Darius Cooper backed the offense up to start at the 20-yard line. Jalen Hurts immediately launched a deep pass left to Dontayvion Wicks, who secured both feet in bounds despite tight coverage from Travis Hunter for a 19-yard gain.

The Eagles drove deeper into Jacksonville territory before facing a fourth-and-3 at the 43-yard line, where Hurts attempted a slant pass to Makai Lemon that was successfully broken up by Travis Hunter in one-on-one coverage, resulting in a turnover on downs.