Liverpool v Manchester City: Premier League Live Updates

Manchester City played their first match since being found guilty of Premier League financial rule breaches, facing a hostile Anfield atmosphere against Liverpool on Sunday, October 11, 2026. The fixture brought together a league-leading City side and a seventh-place Liverpool squad navigating key injuries.

Anfield Boos and the First Match After the Guilty Verdict

Manchester City stepped onto the pitch at Anfield to heavy jeers from home supporters in what marked the first game City will be playing after being found guilty of breaking financial rules. An independent commission appointed by the Premier League determined that the club inflated its revenue across a nine-year span from 2009 to 2018 using a sham contract. While Manchester City maintains its innocence and has filed an appeal, the league has yet to announce specific sanctions against the club.

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Prior to kickoff, supporters in the Kop displayed a banner reading ‘After All You Really Robbed Us All.’ As the action got underway, Ryan Gravenberch pumped the ball up the field while Barcola and Nunes gave chase before it went out for a throw.

Lineup Adjustments and Squad Depleted by Absences

Both managers faced notable roster gaps ahead of the kickoff. Liverpool entered the fixture missing Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo in attack, alongside the absence of Dominik Szoboszlai from the matchday squad. Those constraints forced a start up front for youth-team product Lewis Koumas, supported by Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz.

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Liverpool’s starting lineup featured Alisson in goal, protected by a defensive group of Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, and Milos Kerkez. Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister partnered in central midfield behind an attacking trio of Victor Munoz, Florian Wirtz, and Bradley Barcola, with Lewis Koumas leading the line.

Manchester City deployed Elliot Anderson in central midfield.

Tepid First Half and Defensive Clearances on Merseyside

City appeared content to let the initial noise subside before asserting steady control of possession.

Liverpool found rare openings through fast transitions, though they seldom troubled a visiting backline where Marc Guehi appeared unusually shaky. Later in the match, television and streaming broadcasts globally, including Sky Sports in the UK, NBC and Fubo in the USA, DAZN in Canada, Stan Sport in Australia, and Star Sports in India, covered the Premier League encounter.