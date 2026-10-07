Man City Face Backlash After Premier League Financial Verdict

Following an independent commission’s verdict finding Manchester City guilty of serious financial rule breaches across nine seasons, rival Premier League clubs are pushing for retrospective and future sanctions. Meanwhile, legal appeals and potential tax scrutiny from HMRC loom over the club’s record.

Manchester City face mounting pressure from rival Premier League boardrooms following a damning independent commission verdict that found the club guilty of all serious financial rule breaches covering the period from the 2009-10 to 2017-18 seasons. The disciplinary panel concluded that the club used sham commercial arrangements to inflate revenues and reduce costs while concealing its true financial position from auditors and regulators.

The commission’s 40-page core decision outlined how the club boosted reported revenues by £830m as part of well over 100 rule infractions. According to figures compiled with football finance expert Kieran Maguire, the club recorded commercial sponsorships of £949.94m over the nine-year period against actual sums paid of £119.25m.

Clubs Demand Retrospective Sanctions and Relegation Action

Senior club executives across the top flight have reached a consensus that any ultimate penalties should make reparations for the era of rule-breaking while restricting future dominance. At least four boardrooms argue that a standard one-time points deduction leading to relegation would be an insufficient punishment given the scale of the wrongdoing.

Photo: FourFourTwo

Discussions among club leadership groups include stripping Manchester City of the major trophies won during the audited seasons, with suggestions to leave the honours vacant rather than redistribute them. Executives also fear a single-season points penalty would act merely as a temporary setback before an immediate return to the top flight, leading some to advocate for points deductions split across multiple campaigns alongside multi-window transfer bans.

The credibility of the Premier League would be lost if City were allowed to keep the eight major trophies they won during the period they have been found guilty. Photo: The Guardian Senior club source, via BBC Sport

Current market evaluations place Manchester City’s worth at approximately £4bn, marking a massive surge from the £200m valuation recorded when the Abu Dhabi United Group acquired the club in 2008. September 29 marked the publication of the redacted core decision by the Premier League’s independent commission—concluding a nearly two-year process whose hearing wrapped up in December 2024. In 2018, Der Spiegel first brought to light allegations regarding City’s financial engineering, stemming from disclosures by Football Leaks—a platform established in 2015 by Portuguese hacker Rui Pinto to shed light on football’s shadowy practices. In 2014, City entered into a settlement agreement with UEFA which included a £49m fine, with £32m of which was suspended, after they were charged with breaking Financial Fair Play rules. Following breaches of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations in 2020, City incurred a €30m (£25.4m) fine and a two-year ban from European tournaments, though the Court of Arbitration for Sport later overturned the suspension.

Legal Appeal Timeline and Financial Exposure in the Championship

Beyond sporting sanctions, tax policy specialists suggest the financial fallout could extend to £12m in unpaid UK tax liabilities connected to consultancy payments routed through offshore entities to former manager Roberto Mancini.

Photo: BBC

If expelled from the top division, financial projections indicate the club’s annual revenue could plummet by more than £500m. While core supporters would likely continue attending matches at the Etihad Stadium, matchday revenue would drop by up to £40m due to discounted hospitality and executive box pricing, while compliance with the English Football League’s 85 per cent Squad Cost Rules would necessitate a massive player exodus.

Player Reactions and Political Fallout Across Greater Manchester

Former players have pushed back against the prospect of diminishing their on-field achievements. Former captain Kyle Walker defended the squad’s legacy while speaking on broadcast media, emphasizing the hard work invested by the players during those campaigns.

BREAKING: Manchester City GUILTY on ALL Charges of Premier League Financial Breaches

At a personal level, I can say the lads, we spent many and many a great year celebrating many trophies and everything like that and that’s something that, whatever happens, they can’t take away from us because we’ve experienced them nights. Kyle Walker, Burnley captain, via The Guardian

The scandal has also reverberated through local politics, complicating positions held by Prime Minister Andy Burnham.