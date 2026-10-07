The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, a luxury resort operated by the Hilton empire, features the world’s first underwater restaurant, Ithaa, and spans two islands connected by a 500-meter bridge. HolidayCheck reported that the property attracts high-profile guests, including Paris Hilton, who honeymooned there following her wedding to Carter Reum. The property established itself early as a benchmark for luxury island vacations, gaining international attention in particular through the 2005 opening of the Ithaa underwater restaurant as a globally unique culinary experience. In her blog, Paris Hilton raved about a “magical experience” and recalled days in “tropical paradises” where they felt “like mermaids,” emphasizing, I will forever remember these beautiful days in the Maldives. Destinations like this resort count among the most beautiful in the world as absolute places of longing for travelers seeking true luxury.

Culinary Diversity Above and Below the Waterline

HolidayCheck noted that the resort boasts 13 restaurants and bars, positioning itself as one of the most diverse culinary destinations in the region. The centerpiece of this gastronomic lineup is the Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, situated approximately five meters beneath the surface of the water to offer diners panoramic views of the marine ecosystem. Additional venues include a wine cellar housing over 18,000 bottles and a specialized Cheese & Wine Bar featuring international specialties, exclusive wines, and cheese from around the world, making cuisine not just an accompaniment but part of the overall experience.

Dual-Island Infrastructure and Guest Segments

The property is divided into two distinct environments connected by a 500-meter footbridge where guests frequently spot passing manta rays. The adults-only island of Rangali provides secluded overwater villas tailored for couples and honeymooners seeking privacy. Conversely, the livelier island of Rangalifinolhu accommodates families in expansive beach villas featuring direct ocean access. This clear separation makes the resort attractive for both romantic getaways and luxury family vacations, offering more activities and infrastructure. The resort specifically suits couples and honeymooners seeking privacy and exclusivity, luxury travelers wanting to experience iconic resorts, food lovers for whom culinary arts are part of the vacation, and families wanting to combine luxury with space and service, while remaining less suitable for budget travelers or guests seeking a very lively party vacation.

Resort Feature Rangali Island (Adults-Only) Rangalifinolhu (Families) Accommodation Type Overwater Stilt Villas Spacious Beach Villas Primary Demographic Couples, Honeymooners, Ruhesuchende Families, Luxury Travelers Atmosphere Secluded, Quiet, Private Active, Direct Beach Access

Travel Logistics and Seasonal Viability

Reaching the resort requires a 30-minute seaplane transfer departing directly from Malé. HolidayCheck outlined that the optimal travel window runs from November through April, coinciding with dry and sunny weather patterns. Furthermore, just a few steps from the beach, snorkeling offers guests the fascinating chance to encounter the rich underwater world of the Maldives, with diving and dolphin watching rounding out the activities starting directly at the resort.

Photo: holidaycheck.ch

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