Colin Kaepernick details racism and college strife in memoir

In Colin Kaepernick’s memoir, The Perilous Fight, released in September 2026, the author details his childhood experiences with racism, tensions during his college football career at the University of Nevada, and corporate image policing by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Memoir’s Core Revelations

Kaepernick recounts being tied to a tree and racially abused by older children at age eight in Turlock, California.

He describes a physical altercation with Nevada head coach Chris Ault after the coach grabbed his facemask.

The book covers his battle against a false paternity lawsuit during his freshman year in college.

Childhood Trauma and Early Tensions Over Identity

The memoir opens with a traumatic incident from Kaepernick’s youth in Turlock, California. When he was eight years old, a group of older white children with whom he had been playing tied him to a tree and shouted racial slurs at him, an ordeal that ended only when a neighbor intervened. Kaepernick kept the incident hidden from his adoptive parents.

Racial dynamics also surfaced within his adoptive home. When young Colin idolized Allen Iverson upon the star’s NBA debut, his mother dismissed Iverson as a “thug.” Kaepernick writes that while he lacked the articulation at the time to confront the remark, he felt intuitively disturbed by the racially charged language.

College Strife at Nevada and Institutional Clashes

During his collegiate career at the University of Nevada, Kaepernick faced intense friction with head coach Chris Ault. Ault frequently singled him out for criticism and verbal hostility during practices. Tensions boiled over when Ault grabbed Kaepernick by the facemask, prompting the quarterback to grab his coach’s shirt with both hands and warn him never to touch him physically again.

Alongside football pressures, Kaepernick navigated a stressful legal challenge during his freshman year. A brief relationship with a woman resulted in a post-breakup accusation that he had fathered a child. Despite an initial DNA test returning a zero percent chance of paternity, he received a child support order. The legal battle concluded only after a court-ordered second test definitively cleared his name.

Professional Control and Super Bowl Pressure

Before launching his national protest against police brutality during the 2016 preseason, Kaepernick faced strict corporate policing of his personal expression from NFL management. He recalls that former San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke repeatedly criticized his choice of attire, including snapback caps and sleeveless hoodies.

On the field, the memoir addresses high-stakes physical hurdles, including an incident on the morning of Super Bowl XLVII when his back locked up during light stretching. Emergency medical treatment and therapy allowed him to play, leading to a performance where he threw for 302 yards and added 62 rushing yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run—the longest scramble by a quarterback in Super Bowl history.

Photo: newsbreak.com

Event / Milestone Context / Detail Childhood Incident Bound to a tree and racially targeted at age 8 in Turlock, California. Nevada Altercation Physical confrontation with coach Chris Ault after a facemask grab. Super Bowl XLVII Overcame a locked back via emergency medical treatment. Memoir Release Published in September 2026, detailing his evolution and departure from the NFL.

Following his departure from the 49ers after opting out of his contract, Kaepernick has remained out of the NFL since New Year’s Day 2017. The Perilous Fight provides a detailed account of the institutional and personal hurdles he faced throughout his journey.