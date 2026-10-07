Pope Appoints Archbishop Jan Romeo Pawlowski as New Nuncio to Ireland

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Archbishop Jan Romeo Pawlowski as the new Apostolic Nuncio to the Catholic Church in Ireland, succeeding Archbishop Luis Mariano Montemayor, who retired from the post in July.

A Diplomatic Career Spanning Multiple Continents

Born in Poland in 1960, Archbishop Pawlowski received his priestly ordination in 1985 before pursuing specialized studies in canon law, completing a PhD between 1991 and 2009. His subsequent service within the Holy See’s diplomatic corps took him across the globe, with postings in the Central African Republic, Congo-Brazzaville, Thailand, Brazil, and France.

In 2009, he stepped into the role of Apostolic Nuncio to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Gabon. His administrative responsibilities expanded further when he was named Delegate for Pontifical Representations in 2015, later ascending to Secretary for Pontifical Representations in 2020. By 2022, he took up the mantle of Apostolic Nuncio to Greece. Alongside his institutional responsibilities, Pawlowski brings a linguistic capability to Ireland, maintaining fluency in Italian, French, Russian, English, German, and Portuguese.

Warm Reception from Church Leadership

Archbishop Eamon Martin, President of the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference and Primate of All Ireland, issued a statement welcoming the incoming Vatican envoy.

I pray God’s blessings on Archbishop Pawlowski and look forward to meeting with him when he takes up his appointment in Ireland in the near future.

With the transition now officially underway, Archbishop Pawlowski prepares to assume his duties, stepping into a diplomatic assignment that bridges the local Irish Church with the wider governance of the Vatican.