Shinhan Bank Data Leak: Law Firm Recruits Plaintiffs for Damages Suit

Shinhan Bank faces customer lawsuits seeking 100,000 to 300,000 won per person in damages following a data leak that exposed personal information for approximately 25,000 customers on October 1, as reported by tfmedia.co.kr. Following reports of successive personal information leaks across the financial sector, attention focuses on how far affected customers’ responses will extend.

Lawsuit Initiation and Plaintiff Recruitment by Seoul Law Firm

A law firm located in Seocho-gu, Seoul, is actively recruiting plaintiffs among Shinhan Bank customers to file a formal civil damages lawsuit, as financial circles and the legal profession reported on October 7. Participation in the legal action is open to any customer who has confirmed their exposure through official notification letters issued by the bank. Once the recruitment phase concludes, the legal team intends to file the complaint directly against Shinhan Bank. The individual damages claims are currently projected to range between 100,000 and 300,000 won per affected person. Actual lawsuit scales, compensation claim amounts, and future procedures will vary depending on the results of the plaintiff recruitment.

Data Exposure Scope Across Loan Recruitment Channels

The security breach originated within a loan recruitment service operated by Shinhan Bank, compromising data belonging to roughly 25,000 applicants. The compromised datasets include customer names, telephone numbers, linked information (CI), annual income figures, and calculated loan limits. Furthermore, tfmedia.co.kr noted that the exposure compromised 66 resident registration numbers and 97 CI strings, intensifying privacy risks for the affected individuals.

Executive Apology and Ongoing Financial Supervisory Investigations

In response to the incident, Shinhan Bank 정상혁 issued a formal public apology, committing the institution to provide full compensation for any proven customer damages. Concurrently, regulatory authorities are investigating the exact breach vectors and data boundaries. The Financial Supervisory Service is conducting an on-site examination of Shinhan Bank.

Broader Information Protection Incidents Across the Banking Sector

The Shinhan Bank incident coincides with a wave of parallel security failures across South Korea’s financial sector. KB Kookmin Bank experienced an internal data exposure affecting 119 individuals via its employee mobile business support system. Hana Bank confirmed that customer details for 89 accounts leaked through its branch support infrastructure. BNK Busan Bank identified an exposure involving 11 external development personnel. Additional security infractions or data breaches were confirmed at Yegaram Savings Bank, Welcome Savings Bank, and Hyundai Capital, though the precise scale and vector vary significantly across each institution. As financial companies each feature differing damage scales, leaked information, and accident pathways, it remains to be observed whether legal responses identical to the Shinhan Bank case will follow. Should future lawsuits be filed, the recognized scope of damages from personal information leaks and financial institutions’ compensation liabilities are expected to emerge as the primary contentious issues.