British counter-terrorism police arrested a 22-year-old British man in central London on October 6, 2026, marking the seventh arrest in an ongoing investigation centered near a Royal Air Force base, bbc.com reported.

Westminster Custody and Investigation Scope

The suspect was taken into custody in Westminster as part of an escalating inquiry into suspected preparation of terrorist acts. Police confirmed that no charges have been filed against any of the seven individuals arrested thus far.

Vicky Evans, senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing, noted that the investigation remains active and wide-ranging. Authorities previously detained five individuals on explosives-related offenses before re-arresting them on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. Those five were subsequently released under what police described as an experienced and strategic operational decision.

Strategic Focus on RAF Fairford

The security focus surrounds RAF Fairford near Welford, a Gloucestershire village that has served as a forward operating base for the United States Air Force for decades. The British government approved a U.S. request to use the base for defensive operations targeting Iran, prompting the deployment of B-1 and B-52 bombers to the Middle East in recent months.

White House Remarks on Bomber Redeployment

Speaking outside the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed reporters regarding the redeployment of strategic bombers. When asked if the aircraft were moved due to a specific threat, Trump affirmed the assessment. The move was not accidental, he indicated, citing the presence of a real threat while emphasizing an intent to preempt adversaries rather than provoke them.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance previously described the relocation as a precautionary measure, while American media outlets reported the decision stemmed from intelligence pointing to planned drone operations by Iran.

Command Vigilance and Downing Street Defense

A spokesperson for U.S. European Command declined to discuss intelligence matters directly but emphasized that American forces maintain a high level of vigilance. The command continuously evaluates threat environments to protect personnel, assets, and operational installations across Europe. Meanwhile, Downing Street officials defended the security posture of RAF Fairford, praising the coordination among British police, defense networks, and security agencies.