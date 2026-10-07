Toulouse MAC Hosts New Local Music Scene Showcase on October 8

On Thursday, October 8, the MAC at 1 rue Saunière in Toulouse hosts a double bill featuring local talent contest winners Stea and Raoul, ladepeche.fr reported. The evening begins at 20:00, bringing regional music creators to the stage in a partnership organized by the CROUS de Toulouse and the Mairie de Toulouse.

What Audiences Need to Know About the Toulouse Showcase

The event takes place on Thursday, October 8, 2026, starting at 20:00 at the MAC in Toulouse.

The co-plateau features local contest winners Raoul and Stea, representing rap and alternative pop.

Tickets are free for students and priced at 10 euros for all other attendees.

Rap Meets Alternative Pop at the MAC

The showcase highlights artists who earned recognition through regional talent contests. Raoul won honors through the Décroche le Son and Pulsations programs. He opens the evening at 20:00 with a rap style that blends intimate, cinematic sounds, digital productions, and melodic hooks.

In the second half of the program, Stea takes the stage. She delivers an alternative pop sound that sits at the crossroads of electro and hyperpop. The artist recently gained attention with her single “Sur le son.” For this performance, she brings her dancers along to put visual choreography back at the center of the live show.

Inside Stea’s Musical Evolution

At 25 years old, Stea works as a singer-songwriter based in Toulouse. Her music pairs danceable electronic beats with lyrics rooted in personal melancholy and lived experience. The tracks address real emotions, vulnerabilities, and the path toward resilience.

Her artistic identity relies on sharp songwriting paired with club-ready production. Standing out as a distinctive voice in the new wave of French pop, she shapes her personal history into infectious refrains.

Artist Genre Local Contest Recognition Notable Work Raoul Rap / Cinematic Digital Décroche le Son, Pulsations Live showcase material Stea Alternative Pop / Hyperpop Décroche le Son, Pulsations “Sur le son”

Ticketing and Practical Details

The concert runs on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the MAC, located at 1 rue Saunière in Toulouse. Doors open ahead of the 20:00 start time. Admission is free for students, while general admission costs 10 euros. Tickets are available through the official CROUS de Toulouse ticketing platform.