New Hampshire Fisherman Breaks State Record With 1,116-Pound Bluefin Tuna

A routine overnight excursion off the New Hampshire coastline turned into a record-shattering event over the weekend when a local charter crew reeled in a massive bluefin tuna. Weighing in at 1,116 pounds, the colossal fish eclipsed the state’s previous record by 154 pounds, stunning experienced anglers and setting a new benchmark for local waters.

The monumental catch took place aboard the fishing vessel “Out of Line,” operated by Capt. Jamie Savage of Savage Charters, who was accompanied by fisherman Brandon McGirl. What began as a test of patience and endurance in rough seas ultimately culminated in an extraordinary milestone for New Hampshire fishing history.

The journey started on Saturday night as the pair headed out for an overnight charter. According to McGirl, the weather conditions proved stubborn. It was very difficult conditions to try and fish. It was a little bit rougher than we were hoping for, he noted.

Hours ticked by with little to show for their efforts. Sticking to the pursuit, they prepared to call it quits for the night when the sound they had been waiting for came. The reels started clicking, and they chased the fish for about a mile.

When it does happen, you almost feel, like, your heart kind of skip a beat just a little bit, McGirl said.

Weighing and Measuring the Monster Catch

Despite its immense size, the fish put up little resistance until it was time to bring it on board. The crew dragged their prize back at a slow pace, still oblivious to the true scale of the creature they had hooked. It was only after returning to port and hoisting the animal that the reality set in.

We lifted it out of the water and immediately knew it was way bigger than what we thought, and bigger than anything either of us had seen before, Capt. Savage stated.

Official tallies placed the bluefin tuna at 1,116 pounds. That figure establishes the catch as the largest tuna ever recorded in New Hampshire waters, towering 154 pounds above the prior state record set back in 2013.

If you tuna fish for a long time, to catch a 1,000-pound fish, it’s something that you dream of, McGirl reflected.

Market Destination and Future Plans

Beyond its record-breaking weight, the quality of the catch proved exceptional. An examination of a cut taken from the tuna’s tail revealed dense, intricate marbling spread throughout the meat, drawing comparisons to high-end cuts of beef.

Photo: wmur.com

Similar to how you would pick out a steak, you are looking for marbling in the meat, so all the marbling like a wagyu or a ribeye, and this has marbling all over it, McGirl explained.

With the documentation completed, the record-setting fish is now bound for market, where industry networks could transport it as far away as Japan. Meanwhile, the tuna’s tail will stay at the harbor, serving as a trophy and reminder of the record-breaking catch.