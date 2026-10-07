BCCI Seeks Successor As Ajit Agarkar Concludes Term As Selector

Ajit Agarkar concludes his three-year tenure as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India officially confirming the vacancy and inviting applications for a successor by October 14, 2026.

The transition arrives at a pivotal juncture for Indian cricket. Pragyan Ojha has stepped in as interim chairman of selectors, guiding committee meetings as the board prepares to name a permanent replacement from the West Zone.

BCCI Invites Applications for New Selection Panel Member

The governing body formally advertised for a committee member following the expiration of Ajit Agarkar’s three-year term on October 4, 2026. Applicants must meet strict criteria, including at least seven Test matches or 30 first-class games, alongside 10 ODIs and 20 first-class appearances, while having been retired from the game for a minimum of five years.

Photo: V6 Velugu

Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed directly by the board before a final decision is reached. Eligible candidates from Mumbai, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Baroda, Maharashtra, and Vidarbha have until October 14 at 5:00 PM to submit their credentials.

Pragyan Ojha Takes Interim Charge as Candidates Emerge

As the board evaluates submissions, Pragyan Ojha leads the panel as interim chairman since his appointment on September 26, serving as the senior-most selector based on his 24 Test appearances.

Photo: Namasthe Telangana

Ojha’s continuation as permanent chief selector depends on whether a newly appointed West Zone candidate possesses greater international experience.

Several former players have surfaced in discussions for the vacant seat. Former Baroda all-rounder Irfan Pathan and former Mumbai opener Wasim Jaffer are both in the running, while former fast bowler Zaheer Khan has been noted by analysts as unlikely to take the role due to his recent responsibilities as head coach of the Chennai Super Kings.

Following a key board decision, VVS Laxman will now participate in all senior selection committee meetings to improve coordination regarding player fitness, injury updates, and young talent assessments.

Gautam Gambhir Bids Farewell Amid Major Tenure Milestones

Head coach Gautam Gambhir offered an emotional public tribute to the outgoing chairman, highlighting a period that delivered major white-ball success.

Dear Ajit Bhai, it is an absolute honor to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are a testament to your conviction: team first and team ahead, always. I must say, history will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavors! Gautam

During Agarkar’s tenure, which began on July 4, 2023, India secured the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy, and the 2026 T20 World Cup, alongside reaching the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Yet his tenure also saw sharp debates over steep challenges in Test cricket, including home series sweeps against New Zealand and South Africa alongside a Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat in Australia.