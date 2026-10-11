Mini Countryman Untamed Edition debuts with off-road design

The Mini Countryman Untamed Edition has made its debut, bringing a bolstered, off-road-focused design and a 15mm suspension lift to the carmaker’s largest model. Journalists recently tested the new variant across the rugged trails of Nevada, putting its increased ride height and rugged Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyres to the test.

Aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, the Untamed variant was initially showcased at an immaculate resort near a lakeside golf course, complete with an Autohome roof top tent. The vehicle features hardwearing, durable surfaces with tactile, textured feels, showcasing the automotive industry’s renewed interest in Colour, Material, and Finish (CMF).

Design Heritage and Interior Upgrades

Led by Head of MINI Design Holger Hampf, the design team drew inspiration from historical concepts and vehicles. These include Sir Paul Smith’s Mini Strip concept—which evolved into the production Mini Paul Smith Edition—as well as the 2011 “Red Mudder” Mini Cooper S by DSQUARED² and the 2009 Mini Beachcomber Concept. Hampf noted that the brand carries a 60-year history, stating that designers must get it right when handling such a legacy.

Inside, the vehicle features rubber floor mats, elastic straps on the centre console, and a woven bicolour dashboard material designed for durability. Externally, the Untamed Edition adds protective black film, a redesigned grille, and the brand’s first matte exterior finish, Frozen Nomad Blue. Mini has also partnered with Helinox to incorporate lightweight, foldable outdoor furniture.

The Untamed Edition is available across all drivetrain configurations, letting buyers choose between electric vehicle (EV), hybrid, or internal combustion engine (ICE) versions.

Putting the Untamed Edition to the Test in Nevada

During testing on Nevada’s off-road trail network, the Countryman Untamed utilized its lifted suspension, revised steering, and adjusted traction control to navigate deep ruts and boulders. The vehicle even drew praise from a local guide operating a heavily modified Jeep Wrangler.

With compact SUVs frequently criticized for favoring styling over genuine capability, the Untamed Edition bridges the gap between urban crossover and trail vehicle. The Countryman Untamed is available across global markets, with further details provided directly by the manufacturer.