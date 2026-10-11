US President Donald Trump announced an immediate energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday, October 11, 2026, catching Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by surprise. While Ukrainian leadership stated readiness to accept the arrangement if Moscow complies, the sudden diplomatic maneuver follows a turbulent week of friction over sanctions and fuel prices.

The Unexpected Announcement on Truth Social

The diplomatic shockwave arrived on Sunday via social media. US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that an energy ceasefire in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine was effective immediately, warning both capitals not to violate the terms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted to the news portal Axios that the declaration caught him off guard. However, he confirmed that Kyiv is prepared to honor the halt if Russia follows suit, noting that he awaits official confirmation of when the cessation formally begins.

Ukrainian readiness to pause attacks on energy infrastructure had already been signaled by Zelenskyy during an interview with ABC News. Zelenskyy explained that Kyiv wants mutual restraint, urging Washington to relay the message to Moscow so that both nations stop targeting refineries and fuel facilities ahead of the winter months.

Yet, the response from the Kremlin remained absent at the time of the announcement. Trump had made similar unconfirmed claims the previous month without either warring party acknowledging a formal deal, while infrastructure strikes continued unabated on both sides.

Sanctions, Fuel Markets, and Rising Tensions

The sudden energy truce declaration follows days of severe diplomatic friction between Washington and Kyiv over global energy markets.

Trump blamed Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries for driving up pump prices worldwide ahead of upcoming congressional elections, while dismissing claims that inflation was driven by Middle East conflicts ignited by US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

By Saturday, October 10, the rhetoric escalated further. Trump publicly suggested that Ukrainian citizens should replace Zelenskyy, accusing him of rejecting opportunities to end the conflict and damaging the global economy through refinery attacks.

Zelenskyy firmly pushed back against foreign interference in domestic governance during his Sunday interview with ABC News. The Ukrainian leader stressed that leadership choices belong strictly to the Ukrainian people, noting that his five-year presidential mandate from 2019 legally extends past its May 2024 expiration during the ongoing wartime state of emergency.

Conditions for National Elections and Ceasefires

Addressing international pressure regarding potential democratic votes during wartime, Zelenskyy outlined a clear prerequisite for organizing nationwide elections on Ukrainian soil.

Photo: Spravodajský portál RTVS

Zelenskyy told the American administration that Kyiv can organize a vote only if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a complete, 60-day absolute ceasefire.

During his ABC News appearance, Zelenskyy stated, “Ak naozaj chcete, aby sa na Ukrajine konali voľby, povedzte, prosím, Putinovi, nech nám dá dva mesiace, 60 dní úplného prímeria.”

Ukrainian legislation strictly prohibits holding elections while martial law is active. While critics abroad, including Trump in past statements, have questioned the delay, Kyiv maintains that democratic processes require a cessation of active hostilities and security guarantees from Moscow.

Date Key Development Friday, Oct 9, 2026 Trump announces easing of Russian diesel sanctions to lower fuel prices; Ukraine objects. Saturday, Oct 10, 2026 Trump publicly calls for new Ukrainian leadership, criticizing refinery strikes. Sunday, Oct 11, 2026 Trump declares immediate energy ceasefire; Zelenskyy expresses surprise but agrees to comply if Russia honors it. Sunday, Oct 11, 2026 Zelenskyy sets 60-day total ceasefire condition for holding national elections.

As international diplomats process the sudden weekend proclamation, the core question remains whether Moscow will formally adopt the energy truce or whether the announcement will dissolve like similar unverified claims from the previous month.