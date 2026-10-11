First Animals on Earth Evolved Up to 800 Million Years Ago, Study Suggests

The evolutionary history of animals on Earth may stretch back 700 to 800 million years, according to a study published in Science Advances on 2 October 2026. Scientists suggest the first animals evolved up to 200 million years before the oldest known fossil records, potentially surviving extreme “Snowball Earth” climate phases.

Decoding the Molecular Clock and Fossil Gap

For decades, standard paleontological timelines placed the earliest animal fossils at approximately 574 million years ago. However, relying solely on physical remains creates a significant blind spot in evolutionary biology. Researchers suggest that characteristics of the first animals, such as their microscopic size and soft bodies, make their traces difficult to find in the geological record, alongside limited oxygen and food sources.

To overcome these obstacles, researchers utilized a molecular clock method, which analyzes genetic differences between organism groups to estimate when their lineages split from a common ancestor, confronting these results with physical evidence from fossils and rock ages. This research confirmed that limitations in the fossil record have likely made the history of animal life appear much younger than its true age.

A primary benchmark for this research involved analyzing Weng’an rock formations in China, alongside collecting 143 rock samples from six locations, including the Kheseen biota at the edge of Lake Khuvsgul in northern Mongolia. Through microscopic examination and acid dissolution techniques, scientists isolated microscopic structures resembling spherical bodies with branched protrusions and early embryonic cells preserved down to 1-micrometer precision, with some projections measuring less than 1/25,000 of an inch.

Geographic Absence Versus Evolutionary Absence

Comparative analysis revealed that the Kheseen rock beds in Mongolia formed at least 25 million years after the Weng’an deposits. Despite dating to an era when animals were presumed to inhabit other regions, the Kheseen samples yielded no animal fossils.

This discrepancy challenged long-held geological assumptions. As Ross Anderson, an associate professor at the Oxford Museum of Natural History, noted in remarks cited by Earth.com, Kami terkejut karena situs-situs lain dengan usia yang sama dan tingkat pelestarian serupa memang memiliki hewan, demonstrating that an absence of fossils in a specific rock layer does not automatically confirm the absence of animal life.

Anderson noted that this indicates that animals can be excluded from a fossil site not just because they cannot be preserved, but also because they simply did not live in that location.

Consequently, researchers shifted their investigative focus toward older sedimentary deposits located in Svalbard, Australia, and Arizona. By examining non-animal organism fossils within these ancient strata, the research team established a refined temporal window of 746 to 791 million years ago for the emergence of the earliest animal lineages.

Survival Through Extreme Glaciation Events

If animal lineages established themselves between 700 and 800 million years ago, their early evolution coincided with severe planetary climate shifts. This timeline places the dawn of animal life immediately adjacent to the Sturtian glaciation approximately 717 million years ago, a period when almost the entire surface of the Earth was covered in ice.

This extreme environment presents ongoing challenges for evolutionary biologists attempting to map early metabolic adaptations. Microscopic body sizes, limited atmospheric oxygen, and sparse nutrient availability likely restricted the distribution of Earth’s earliest fauna.

The First Animals: What Lived Before the Fossils? | 800 Million Year Mystery #earth

Analytical Method Target Material / Location Estimated Timeline Fossil Record Analysis Soft-bodied and mineralized strata ~574 million years ago Molecular Clock & Rock Strata Global deposits (Weng’an, Kheseen) 700–800 million years ago Advanced Sedimentary Dating Svalbard, Australia, and Arizona 746–791 million years ago

Despite these models, definitive physical proof pushing the fossil record beyond 650 million years remains undiscovered, with Anderson stating, Untuk memastikan 100 persen, kita perlu menemukan fosil yang mewakilinya. Distinguishing the earliest animals from closely related organisms that are not animals within microscopic rock structures remains a central hurdle for researchers.

Researchers emphasize that resolving this evolutionary timeline definitively requires uncovering older fossil specimens. Until such physical evidence is recovered, estimates continue to redefine our understanding of how complex life weathered the planet’s most severe ice ages.