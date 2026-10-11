Professor David Smeulders warns against concrete sealing of Groningen gas wells

Energy technology professor David Smeulders warned on WNL Op Zondag that filling Groningen’s gas wells with concrete must stop, urging the Dutch government to maintain a strategic gas reserve before a final 2028 closure deadline locks access permanently.

The Bottom Line

The Deadline: The window to alter decommissioning plans for Groningen’s gas infrastructure closes in the spring of 2028.

The window to alter decommissioning plans for Groningen’s gas infrastructure closes in the spring of 2028. The Reserve Gap: Current government emergency plans rely on storage facilities like Alkmaar, holding 500 million cubic meters—enough for one to two weeks.

Current government emergency plans rely on storage facilities like Alkmaar, holding 500 million cubic meters—enough for one to two weeks. The Mitigation Path: TNO research indicates that injecting nitrogen into the subterranean fields could help stabilize pressure differentials and reduce seismic risks without extracting additional gas.

Contrasting Views on High-Tech Decommissioning

The debate over the future of the subterranean network intensified after Martijn Klever, the director of the Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM), criticized the concrete injection plans in an interview with the Financieele Dagblad, calling the permanent sealing of the infrastructure a terrible dismantling of efficient, high-grade technology.

Smeulders echoed those technical concerns during his appearance on the NPO 1 broadcast, as reported by WNL. While maintaining that no future extraction should occur from the Groningen field, Smeulders argued that separating actual gas extraction from maintaining an emergency reserve is a critical distinction the cabinet must recognize.

Weighing Domestic Reserves Against Import Vulnerability

Natural gas accounts for 80% of domestic heating requirements across the Netherlands, leaving the nation heavily reliant on foreign imports. Smeulders pointed out the inherent fragilities exposed by historical infrastructure incidents like the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

Smeulders noted that the government asks households to maintain a 72-hour emergency stockpile, a policy he contrasted with the state’s decision to permanently seal off national energy reserves. While the administration established a temporary strategic buffer at the Alkmaar gas storage facility following a parliamentary motion by ChristenUnie lawmaker Pieter Grinwis, experts point out that the facility holds 500 million cubic meters.

Storage Facility Estimated Volume Estimated Duration Alkmaar Buffer 500 Million m³ 1 to 2 Weeks Standard Fuel Reserves Not Applicable 90 Days

By comparison, mandated national reserves for liquid fuels such as gasoline and diesel extend across a 90-day window, setting a benchmark that the current gas storage strategy fails to meet.

TNO Research and the Case for Nitrogen Injection

Addressing the core concern of public safety, Smeulders pointed to a study published by research organization TNO. The findings indicated that injecting nitrogen into the subterranean gas fields could help reduce the number of earthquakes by addressing pressure differentials—the primary mechanical driver of seismic activity in the region.

Smeulders emphasized that the procedure involves introducing matter rather than extracting fuel, asserting that failing to investigate the technique thoroughly would constitute a renewed neglect of Groningen. Vicepremier Bart van den Brink, also appearing on the broadcast, noted that while these discussions will inevitably take place, the current political agreement dictates official policy until altered.