Netflix plans layoffs affecting 5% of workforce, sources say

Netflix is planning a substantial round of layoffs affecting 5% of its workforce, which could be 800 employees, as the streaming giant faces rising competition and pressure regarding its subscribers, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The Skim-Reader Takeaways

Netflix is preparing to cut about 5% of its global workforce, potentially impacting up to 800 employees across its creative features and other divisions.

View hours rose only 2% in the first half of 2026 despite increased content spending, driving investor scrutiny and concerns over subscriber growth.

The streaming leader faces intense competition from platforms like YouTube, which captured 14.2% of U.S. TV viewing hours in July compared to Netflix’s 7.8%.

Creative Teams Face Deep Cuts as View Hours Stagnate

The planned job losses are expected to target the company’s creative teams, including personnel working on feature films. This reduction represents the largest workforce contraction for the Los Gatos-based company since its 2022 restructuring, which followed a rare period of subscriber losses. Netflix declined to comment on the upcoming cuts, which were initially reported by media outlet Puck.

Investor scrutiny has intensified around how much time subscribers actually spend on the platform. During the first half of 2026, total view hours climbed by a modest 2% compared to the previous year, even as the company poured more capital into its content library. Addressing these metrics at the Bloomberg Screentime event, Netflix co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos acknowledged the slowdown, stating that overall growth is not moving as fast as leadership demands.

Streaming Wars and Market Pressures Mount

While executive leadership points to high-impact live programming investments—such as sports and live entertainment events—as successful drivers for new subscription sign-ups, these initiatives account for a minor percentage of total watch time. Skeptical investors continue to weigh these live experiments against broader engagement metrics tracked by third-party analysts.

Platform / Metric U.S. TV Viewing Share (July) Key Strategic Focus YouTube 14.2% User-generated content, creator economy Netflix 7.8% Original series, feature films, live events

According to Nielsen data from July, rival YouTube maintains the top spot in U.S. streaming viewing hours on televisions with 14.2% of the market share, leaving Netflix trailing at 7.8%. Financial markets have reflected this competitive strain, with Netflix stock declining 43% compared to the previous year. Shares closed down approximately 2% at $70.30 following the latest market sessions.

Restructuring Precedents and Gaming Division Shifts

The impending layoffs mirror previous contraction efforts executed by the company during volatile periods. In May 2022, following its first reported subscriber drop in over a decade, Netflix cut 150 workers alongside dozens of contractors in social media and related departments, following up the next month with an additional 300 job cuts.

Beyond traditional film and television operations, the company has actively trimmed its experimental divisions. In August, leadership closed its Hollywood-based gaming studio Night School and initiated the closure of its Helsinki-based gaming studio Moonloot, signaling a broader tightening of corporate expenditure across multiple entertainment sectors.