Environment Oregon Launches 2026 Roadside Wildlife Count

Environment Oregon launched the 2026 Oregon Roadside Wildlife Count, asking residents to document dead or alive animals near highways using the iNaturalist app to map dangerous animal-crossing locations before the project concludes on October 25.

The Bottom Line

Residents can participate in the 2026 Oregon Roadside Wildlife Count by photographing wildlife near highways using the iNaturalist app through October 25.

The state experiences more than 7,000 large wildlife-vehicle collisions annually, with fall serving as a particularly active period.

Environment Oregon will compile the user-generated data into an interactive statewide map to identify where wildlife passages are most urgently needed.

Fall Migration Increases Highway Collisions Across Oregon

Environment Oregon is calling on community members across the state to help track how fauna navigate man-made environments as autumn arrives in Oregon and creatures commence their seasonal migrations. People are encouraged by the 2026 Oregon Roadside Wildlife Count to record any living or deceased animals they encounter on or adjacent to roadways. Through the iNaturalist app, contributors can submit pictures of everything from elk and deer to smaller species like turtles and frogs that frequently get left out of discussions concerning wildlife-vehicle accidents. The project aims to build a clearer picture of where animals are crossing roads and where they are being killed.

Those dangers are not theoretical. Oregon sees more than 7,000 large wildlife-vehicle collisions every year, a number that doesn’t count countless smaller animals struck and left unreported. Justin Boyles pointed out that autumn is a particularly busy period because reproduction season, the rut, migration, and the yearly drive to store up fat for winter all push animals to roam across the terrain. Those natural movements often intersect with busy roadways while people are out enjoying nature’s seasonal shift, creating an opportunity for community science.

Using the iNaturalist App for Community Science

Participants are asked to photograph wildlife only when it is safe, meaning never while driving or biking. Pulling over or snapping a picture as a passenger is the recommended approach. Capturing the exact time and coordinates of each photograph, the iNaturalist app supplies investigators with precise tracking details regarding animal travel routes and frequent collision zones.

Boyles noted that the gathered information will assist in pinpointing the exact locations where wildlife crossings—engineered pathways permitting animals to journey safely over or beneath roads—are required most critically. Wildlife need access to unbroken habitat in order to survive and thrive. When roads cut through their territories, simply accessing water sources or seeking food sources can become a deadly proposition.

Project Parameter Details Organizer Environment Oregon Deadline October 25 Tool Used iNaturalist App Annual Impact Over 7,000 large wildlife-vehicle collisions

Interactive Mapping Planned for Later This Year

The count runs through Oct. 25, and anyone can join the effort. Later this year, Environment Oregon plans to merge all collected inputs into an interactive digital map that provides a comprehensive look at regional wildlife deaths and travel patterns throughout the state. Information about how to register can be found on the organization’s website.