Funvisis Reports Low-Intensity Earthquakes Across Venezuela

On Sunday, October 11, 2026, seismic activity stirred multiple regions across Venezuela as the Fundación Venezolana de Investigaciones Sismológicas recorded two separate, non-felt tremors within hours of each other.

Morning Tremors Recorded in Zulia and Sucre

The first event of Sunday’s sequence occurred at 10:27 a.m. local time in the Zulia state. According to data, the epicentral coordinates placed this initial movement 38 kilometers southeast of Bachaquero and 43 kilometers northeast of La Ceiba, registering at a depth of 34.9 kilometers.

Less than an hour later, at 11:36 a.m., a second seismic movement struck the eastern coast. Volcano Discovery tracked this specific activity as an unconfirmed weak tremor of magnitude 2.7 in the Caribbean Sea, while official data detailed the epicenter as located 16 kilometers northwest of Güiria and 30 kilometers northeast of Irapa in the Sucre state, at a depth of 23.7 kilometers.

Recent Central Seismicity Preceding Sunday Events

Sunday’s activity follows a distinct cluster of minor tectonic shifts recorded earlier in the week across the country’s central corridor. During the early hours of Thursday, October 8, 2026, Funvisis detected two low-intensity earthquakes in the region between Miranda and Aragua.

The first of those Thursday events struck at 1:41 a.m. with a magnitude of 3.4 Mw. Official instrument readings placed the epicenter 35 kilometers northwest of Los Teques and 35 kilometers north of La Victoria, at a shallow depth of 5.6 kilometers. A secondary tremor followed at 4:00 a.m. with a magnitude of 2.9 Mw, located 18 kilometers north of La Victoria and 33 kilometers west of Los Teques at a depth of 5.0 kilometers.

Official Monitoring and Safety Protocols

Emergency authorities and scientific agencies have maintained a continuous watch over regional fault lines. Officials urged residents to rely strictly on verified bulletins issued by Funvisis to prevent misinformation on social media platforms.

Photo: La iguana TV

No structural damage or injuries have been attributed by authorities to any of the tremors recorded throughout the week. Funvisis continues to remind the public to identify secure indoor locations during seismic shifts and to avoid elevators following any noticeable ground motion.