Robert Pattinson Stars as Chris Hansen in New Film Primetime

Robert Pattinson stars as a charismatic television host who lures and unmasks alleged predators in primetime in Primetime, a film exploring the 2006 reality television landscape that premiered in Venice and opened in theaters in October 2026.

The Bottom Line

Robert Pattinson produces and stars as a television host in the psychological drama directed by Lance Oppenheim.

The film dramatizes the 2006 production of a reality series designed to capture high viewership by confronting suspects on camera.

Chris Hansen has called the project fiction and commercial exploitation while considering legal action.

The 2006 Reality Television Battleground

Set in 2006, Primetime examines a high-stakes television era when networks chased aggressive ratings strategies. As VRT Nieuws reported, NBC attempted to capture viewers from rival network ABC by deploying a controversial reality format. The narrative centers on a host who utilizes actors in chatrooms to track down men seeking meetings with minors, leading to confrontations captured on camera.

The production highlights the mechanics behind the broadcast phenomenon. The host targets a political heavy hitter communicating online with a 13-year-old boy. That pursuit illustrates how commercial pressures pushed network creators past conventional boundaries in search of higher ratings.

Psychological Descent and Critical Reception

Rather than functioning as a standard biographical film, director Lance Oppenheim utilizes a distorted style to study the psychological toll of sensational television. VRT Nieuws noted that the director avoids a traditional biographical approach, opting instead to examine how capitalist pressures affect all participants.

Pattinson portrays the host as a complex, ambitious figure driven by success rather than a pure villain. The supporting cast includes Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, and Phoebe Bridgers. The feature earned a strong opening weekend in the United States following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Production Element Detail Director Lance Oppenheim Lead Actor / Producer Robert Pattinson Setting 2006 Television Landscape Supporting Cast Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers

Legal and Commercial Friction

The release has generated friction outside the theater. VRT Nieuws reported that Chris Hansen did not participate in the film’s production. Hansen has characterized the project as fiction and commercial exploitation, indicating that he is considering legal steps.

The cinematic exploration questions the boundaries of public humiliation, journalistic ethics, and commercial motives. By examining the mechanics of 2000s reality programming, the film investigates a media ecosystem where noble intentions collided with network ambition.