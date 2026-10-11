Euroleague Rejects NBA Proposal As Milan Teams In Expansion Plans

Oaktree Capital Management and Inter Milan could enter the landscape of NBA Europe through a potential basketball franchise merger, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo. This development follows a rejection of the NBA’s joint proposal by Euroleague shareholders in Cernobbio, setting up a high-stakes institutional clash over the future of continental basketball.

A Rejected Summit in Cernobbio

The institutional friction intensified earlier this week during a summit of the 13 Euroleague shareholder clubs in Cernobbio.

During the meeting, ECA—the company that manages the Euroleague—flatly rejected a joint project proposal put forward by the North American league, reportedly labeling the overture as “colonialist.” Instead of yielding to the American model, the top European competition elected to transform its affiliated clubs into permanent franchises while expanding the total participant pool from 16 to 24 teams.

Conflicting Blueprints for Metropolitan Markets

Those competing expansion visions place the NBA’s original 12-city target model directly at odds with Euroleague structures.

The North American blueprint originally envisioned 12 permanent member franchises alongside four qualifiers, carving out a dedicated permanent slot in each of the 12 target metropolitan areas. Milan stands firmly on that targeted shortlist.

Investment Funds Eyeing the Italian Capital

Addressing the Italian market dynamics, Mundo Deportivo highlighted the complex web of investment funds eyeing the region.

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum publicly acknowledged the ongoing interest of Olimpia Milano, a club that already holds an ownership stake in the Euroleague. At the same time, discussions have turned toward the major private equity groups controlling Milan’s marquee football institutions: RedBird Capital Partners at AC Milan—where LeBron James holds a minor equity stake—and Oaktree Capital managing Inter Milan.

Logistical Hurdles and Structural Mergers

Because neither Milan nor Inter currently operates a professional basketball division, both football clubs would theoretically need to build a competitive basketball operation entirely from scratch.

That logistical hurdle has naturally fueled widespread speculation regarding a potential structural merger. Under this hypothesized arrangement, the established Euroleague fixture Olimpia Milano would provide the essential basketball infrastructure and expertise, while the powerful global brand recognition of either Milan or Inter would drive commercial value.

Entity / Fund Football Affiliation Current Status in Basketball Discussions Oaktree Capital Management Inter Milan Linked by Spanish media reports to potential NBA Europe entry strategies. RedBird Capital Partners AC Milan Associated with investment interest alongside minority stakeholder LeBron James. Olimpia Milano Independent / Euroleague Shareholder Recognized by the NBA as a target entity with existing continental infrastructure.

A Broader Battle for Market Share

The friction between the existing European basketball hierarchy and North American commercial ambitions highlights a broader battle for market share and capital deployment across international sports ecosystems.

As Euroleague consolidates its network into a 24-team franchise system, the exact pathways for external American investment remain contentious and deeply uncertain.