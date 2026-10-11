Samantha Steuerwald nominated for Sportschau Goal of the Month

Samantha Steuerwald of 1. FC Union Berlin has earned a nomination for the prestigious Sportschau “Tor des Monats” award for September 2026. Her remarkable volley in the 84th minute during a home match against RB Leipzig secured a crucial 2:2 equalizer, sparking a late-game surge that culminated in a 3:2 victory for the Eisernen.

The spectacular strike on September 20, 2026, brought Union Berlin back into a fiercely contested Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga fixture. Trailing late in the match, Steuerwald met the ball cleanly with her volley to level the score, shifting the momentum entirely in favor of the hosts before they clinched the winning goal minutes later.

Now, the goal stands among five contenders nominated by the Sportschau for the September award. Voting remains open until October 24, 2026, giving supporters across the club a chance to back the player and potentially write history.

The Contenders for September

Steuerwald faces strong competition from across German football for the monthly honor. The Sportschau shortlist features players from various divisions and leagues, highlighting standout technical finishes from the past month.

Alongside Steuerwald, the nominees include Felix Nmecha of Borussia Dortmund, Younes Derbali representing Bonner SC, Julian Ulbricht from SV Waldhof Mannheim, and Robin Meißner of VfL Osnabrück. Each nominee secured their place on the ballot with exceptional individual efforts in their respective fixtures.

Union Berlin Seeks a First

While several Unioner have claimed the famous trophy in past editions of the Sportschau poll, no female player from the club has won the title.

Steuerwald’s nomination gives the Frauen-Bundesliga side an opportunity to see the first player of the 1. FC Union Berlin secure the title.

Voting Timeline and Details

Fans können bis zum 24.10.2026 für Samantha Steuerwald abstimmen.

Match Date: September 20, 2026

September 20, 2026 Decisive Moment: 84th minute volley for 2:2 against RB Leipzig

84th minute volley for 2:2 against RB Leipzig Voting Deadline: October 24, 2026

What Lies Ahead in the Poll

Should Steuerwald secure the highest share of the public vote, she will be the first player of the 1. FC Union Berlin to secure the title.