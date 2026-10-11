Comic Invasion Berlin Takes Pause in 2027

Comic Invasion Berlin will skip 2027 to pause, restructure, and recharge after 15 years of growth. Festival organizers announced Sunday that the volunteer-driven event at the Museum für Kommunikation Berlin will take a one-year hiatus to redefine its operational scope, funding models, and long-term festival character.

The Bottom Line

The Hiatus: The core annual festival will not take place in 2027, giving the largely volunteer team a full pause year to rebuild depleted energy reserves.

The core annual festival will not take place in 2027, giving the largely volunteer team a full pause year to rebuild depleted energy reserves. Partial Return: The newcomer talent competition and the Artist Alley at the Internationales Literaturfestival Berlin’s Graphic Novel Day will still run in autumn 2027.

The newcomer talent competition and the Artist Alley at the Internationales Literaturfestival Berlin’s Graphic Novel Day will still run in autumn 2027. The Re-emergence: Organizers plan a return in 2028, using the downtime to rethink major corporate sponsorships and public grant funding structures.

Why the Independent Festival Chose a Pause Year

What started 15 years ago as an independent gathering in a small atelier shop in Kreuzberg under the name „Comics über Berlin“ has transformed. The most recent edition took place on May 9 and 10, 2026, welcoming thousands of visitors and more than 80 international comic creators, publishing houses, and artist collectives to the Museum für Kommunikation Berlin. Yet, that expansion introduced logistical strain. Festival director Lara Keilbart and her team noted that managing the workload year after year ultimately eroded their core operational substance.”

The team explained in a public statement that the scale of the event forced them to confront fundamental questions regarding the identity and direction of the festival. Operating on a primarily voluntary basis left no room during the standard annual planning cycle to deeply evaluate these structural shifts. Consequently, the 2027 break is designed to let organizers step back, catch up on projects, and draft a sustainable blueprint for the future.

Rethinking Funding, Corporate Sponsoring, and Scale

During the 2027 hiatus, the organizing group intends to address critical questions regarding financial sustainability and institutional independence. Central to this planning phase are decisions about festival dimensions, primary target audiences, and the integration of large corporate sponsorships alongside public cultural funding.

Even with the main festival paused, certain pillars of Comic Invasion Berlin will remain active throughout 2027. The newcomer competition for aspiring artists will proceed as scheduled. Furthermore, the organizing collective will coordinate the Artist Alley at the Internationales Literaturfestival Berlin’s Graphic Novel Day in autumn 2027, ensuring local Berlin creators retain a platform to showcase their work.

Festival Milestone / Event Location Key Focus Inaugural Event (15 years ago) Kreuzberg Atelier Shop Independent local showcase („Comics über Berlin“) Recent Edition (May 2026) Museum für Kommunikation Berlin Over 80 international creators, publishers, and workshops The Hiatus Year (2027) Off-site / Partner venues Newcomer competition, Artist Alley at Literaturfestival Planned Return (2028) TBA Restructured festival framework and revised funding model

What Remains Unresolved for the 2028 Return

Organizers have framed the 2027 break as a necessary precursor to rising „wie ein Phönix aus der Asche“ for a comeback in 2028. However, several core structural questions remain open as the planning phase begins. It is not yet determined what specific financial caps the team will place on future corporate sponsorships, nor has the organization announced whether the Museum für Kommunikation Berlin will remain the home for the event upon its return.”