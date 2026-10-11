Citroën Revives the 2CV for an Electric Age

Citroën has revived the iconic 2CV as a fully electric concept car, aiming for a production launch by 2028 with a targeted starting price below €15,000. Unveiled ahead of the Paris Motor Show, the compact EV draws design inspiration from its historic predecessor while targeting modern urban mobility.

Citroën is bringing back one of France’s most recognizable automotive shapes for the electric era. The brand revealed the 2 CV Concept at an exclusive preview event dubbed The Night Before at the iconic Hangar Y in Paris, setting the stage for its public debut at the Paris Motor Show running from October 12 to 18.

The concept marks a major step for the manufacturer as part of a wider showcase by parent company Stellantis, which displayed nine concept cars across eight brands inside Hall 4 of the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre. While the original Deux Chevaux spent more than four decades motorizing rural France after its 1948 debut, the reborn version is explicitly engineered for modern city streets.

Design Roots and Dimensions of the 2 CV Concept

Measuring 3.76 meters long, the new 2 CV Concept is actually shorter than the historical model, which spanned roughly 3.8 meters.

The exterior features deliberate nods to automotive history. The front hood incorporates a clear reference to the historic TPV project—meaning Toute Petite Voiture —that birthed the original car during its pre-war development. Other retro elements include exposed windshield wipers, functional air inlets below the windshield operated by small flaps, and slim turn signals integrated into the rear roof pillars alongside an illuminated double-chevron badge. The numbers 48, 90, and 26 are inscribed on the windscreen to reference 1948 as the year of launch, 1990 as the end of production, and 2026 as the unveiling of the concept.

With these six concept cars, we are expressing a shared conviction: the future of automotive design must be both bold and meaningful. Each concept explores new ways to enhance everyday experiences while reinforcing the unique identity of its brand. Vidal, via Stock Titan

Inside, the cabin breaks away from conventional layouts. Designers removed the traditional dashboard entirely, replacing it with a simple ledge beneath the windscreen that frees up substantial front knee and leg room. A cylindrical base holds a single-spoke steering wheel, the drive selector, and an 8.0-inch square touchscreen combining digital functions with physical controls that anchors the minimalist interior.

Target Pricing and the 2028 Production Timeline

Citroën intends to move the vehicle beyond a mere museum piece. Company leadership is targeting a production release by 2028 with a starting price below €15,000, roughly equating to under £13,000 depending on conversion rates and local incentives prior to subsidies. Europe’s growing collection of inexpensive EVs means the production model will need to compete on cost against models from Renault, Dacia, Volkswagen, and several other manufacturers.

Photo: Stock Titan

When it arrives, the production model will slot directly between the ultra-small Ami quadricycle and the C3 hatch in the brand’s lineup. The vehicle is planned to comply with upcoming European E-Car class regulations designed specifically to foster the creation of affordable regional electric vehicles with high local manufacturing content.

Stellantis Strategy Behind the Paris Exhibition

The debut forms part of a massive corporate push by Stellantis to expand its market reach across Enlarged Europe by 25 percent under its strategic framework. Executives emphasized that the vehicle lineup aims to restore traditional creative momentum across the company’s brands, backed by Chief Engineering and Technology Officer Ned Curic and design leaders Ralph Gilles and Gilles Vidal.

Photo: Yahoo Autos

“This event brings our strategy to life. It reflects the extraordinary effort of our teams and our commitment to shaping the future of mobility through iconic brands, compelling design and innovative technology, giving customers more choice and more reasons to be excited about what’s ahead.” CEO Antonio Filosa, via Stock Titan

While technical specifications regarding exact battery capacity and driving range remain undisclosed, the vehicle’s low weight target allows for a smaller battery pack designed to keep acquisition expenses minimal for budget-conscious buyers navigating rising vehicle costs.