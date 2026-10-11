Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Rallies Supporters in São Paulo

In the start of the second phase of Brazil’s presidential runoff, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva rallied supporters in a demonstration on São Paulo’s Avenida Paulista, facing a first-round deficit against senator Flávio Bolsonaro ahead of the October 25 vote.

Lula’s campaign aims to mobilize an estimated 33 million abstentionists. Meanwhile, the conservative camp is consolidating territorial power after securing ten gubernatorial victories in the first round on October 4, building a formidable legislative base for the Liberal Party and its allies.

A Sea of Red on Avenida Paulista

Sunday’s mobilization brought a striking demographic to the streets of São Paulo. Younger voters, adolescents, and members of the LGTB community turned out in force, creating an atmosphere that participants contrasted sharply with the final pre-election rally the previous weekend. Muriel Dias, a 43-year-old human resources director, noted the growth in turnout, driven by a palpable sense of electoral urgency among progressive factions.

Addressing the crowds, President Lula framed the runoff in existential terms for the nation’s political system. “Este país no puede perder la democracia”, Lula proclaimed. “No podemos permitir que el bandido vuelva a gobernar”. Flávio Bolsonaro, a 45-year-old senator and attorney, adopted a distinctly institutional posture to absorb endorsements from defeated candidates and allied right-wing parties. Representing the political legacy of his father, Jair Bolsonaro, the younger candidate positioned himself as a more moderate, balanced alternative while demanding constitutional reforms to redemocratize Brazil.

Dueling Electoral Strategies and the Battle for the Indecisive Elector

Bolsonaro has leveraged his coalition’s territorial dominance, meeting with governors and mayors to project stability and executive competence. His platform capitalizes on public frustration with lingering economic pressures and the daily challenges faced in the supermarket.

Photo: BBC

Conversely, the leftist coalition led by Lula has deployed an aggressive digital and grassroots strategy. Lula’s platform highlights the defense of national sovereignty and a proposed technological revolution in public security.

Candidate Political Alignment First-Round Position Key Campaign Focus Flávio Bolsonaro Conservative / Liberal Party First (47%) Institutional alignment, economic relief, constitutional reform Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Left / Workers’ Party (PT) Alliance Second (45.1%) Democratic preservation, social program defense, abstention mobilization

Geopolitical Echoes Across the Americas

The outcome of the October 25 ballot carries profound implications. As noted in analysis of the historical trajectory of South America’s largest republic, the election forces a broader question regarding whether continental politics will pivot toward a conservative alignment or maintain progressive counterweights alongside leaders such as Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Photo: La Razón

International sentiment remains watchful. When questioned by reporters regarding the race, Donald Trump acknowledged following the contest closely without issuing a formal endorsement. Within Brazil, however, the immediate domestic calculus remains starkly polarized between two distinct visions of the state.

With two weeks remaining before voters return to the polls, the central question for the campaign’s final fortnight is whether the left’s mobilization of abstentionists can overcome the momentum of the conservative legislative coalition.