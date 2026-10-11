Teenager Wakes Up Inside Her Own Coffin During Funeral in Guatemala

An extraordinary and unverified event in Sacapulas, Quiché, Guatemala, has drawn attention after a teenager identified as Yuleidy Ixcotoyac reportedly woke up inside her own coffin during her wake on Saturday, October 10, 2026, after being presumed dead by her family.

The Sequence of Events in El Jocote

The situation unfolded in the rural community of the El Jocote hamlet. According to an interview given by the teenager’s father, Abraham Ixcotoyac Tojin, to the local outlet TV Sac, the young girl first suffered a sudden health scare during the early hours of Saturday morning. The father recounted that she experienced severe cardiac discomfort. “Me empezó a doler el corazón demasiado, lo sentía pesado y ahí me fui, como que me desmayé,” the teenager later explained regarding her initial symptoms.

Seeking urgent care, her father attempted to transport her toward a hospital emergency room. However, during the transit ahead of the municipality of San Pedro, the father noticed she stopped breathing and lost her pulse. Believing she had passed away and failing to reach a medical facility in time, the family bypassed formal hospital admission. Abraham Ixcotoyac contacted a local funeral home to secure a wooden casket and brought the young woman back to their family residence for traditional mourning rituals.

The Wake and the Sudden Movement

Family members, neighbors, and members of the local congregation of the Iglesia de Dios Evangelio Completo had gathered at the home by approximately 14:30 hours to hold the wake. Accounts describe a tense atmosphere filled with grief before the unexpected occurred.

Photo: Tv Azteca Guatemala

As relatives stood vigil around the brown coffin with its white interior lining, sudden movements from inside the casket triggered immediate pandemonium. The teenager’s mother, Lesvia Ríos, described mourning over the box before witnessing her daughter’s awakening. “Cuando yo estaba llorando encima de su caja, abrimos la puerta de la ventana y vimos que ella se estaba despertando; de un solo se despertó,” Ríos stated.

Video footage circulating widely across digital platforms captures the subsequent moments. Attendees can be seen rushing to the wooden box, with some expressing profound shock while others offered immediate aid, providing water and helping the young woman sit up. Amid the physical support offered by the gathered crowd, loud cries of gratitude echoed through the room. “¡Aleluya, gloria a Dios! Gracias, Señor. Te amo, Padre, gracias, Señor. ¡Es un milagro, Dios!” shouted several witnesses.

Absence of Official Medical Verification

Despite the viral spread of the footage and the family’s characterization of the event as a divine miracle, significant informational gaps remain regarding the clinical reality of the case. The teenager never officially entered a hospital prior to her placement in the casket, meaning no death certificate or professional medical evaluation confirmed her initial passing.

Photo: Infobae

Medical experts often point to rare conditions such as catalepsia—characterized by extreme muscle rigidity and severely diminished bodily responsiveness—when attempting to understand historical cases of apparent premature burial or mistaken death. However, medical literature emphasizes that such conditions do not equate to clinical death or explain an extended absence of perceptible vital signs over an eight-hour period without professional intervention.

Teenager Wakes up on the Way to His Own Funeral

As of late Sunday, October 11, 2026, Guatemalan health authorities have not issued an official public statement or conducted a clinical evaluation to clarify the circumstances surrounding Yuleidy Ixcotoyac’s reported awakening. Without documentation from certified health professionals, the viral accounts of a post-mortem recovery remain entirely unverified by medical science.