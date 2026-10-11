Daily Steps and Cognitive Function: What Science Says About Walking and the Brain

Baylor College of Medicine Evaluates Fitbit Step Data Against Cognitive Function Tests

A study published on October 11, 2026, in Scientific Reports by Baylor College of Medicine researchers analyzed data from 3,093 participants in the U.S. All of Us research program. Led by Olaoluwa Okusaga, the team used wearable Fitbit devices to compare daily movement with cognitive test scores, observing favorable associations in attention, response control, and decision-making among more active participants, while noting observational limitations.

Decoding the Clinical Implications of Wearable Step Metrics

Observational Association: The study found a correlation between higher step counts and better scores on specific cognitive tests, but it does not prove that walking causes an increase in brain efficiency.

The study found a correlation between higher step counts and better scores on specific cognitive tests, but it does not prove that walking causes an increase in brain efficiency. Specific Cognitive Domains: Participants in higher step-count groups performed better in attention, distractor-filtering, and decision-making tests, while emotional recognition showed no significant associations.

Participants in higher step-count groups performed better in attention, distractor-filtering, and decision-making tests, while emotional recognition showed no significant associations. Cardiovascular Link: Higher systolic blood pressure was negatively correlated with decision-making test scores, reinforcing the connection between vascular health and cognitive performance.

Methodology and Findings from the All of Us Research Program

The research team, which included Y.S. Lin and E. Atkinson, categorized participants into three distinct tiers based on daily step averages: 5,108, 8,875, and 14,161 steps per day. Participants in the two most active groups scored higher than the least active group across three specific evaluations: the Gradual Onset Continuous Performance Task, the Flanker Test, and the Delay Discounting Task. A fourth test evaluating emotion recognition revealed no significant performance variations across the step tiers.

Complementing these findings, reporting from iO Donna highlights a separate study published in Neurology involving nearly 5,000 older adults. That research identified “super movers”—individuals who maintain a rapid walking pace—who demonstrated a lower probability of cognitive decline compared to slower-walking peers. Both studies emphasize that gait speed and step volume serve as indicators of overall physiological health rather than direct therapeutic interventions against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Study Parameter Baylor College of Medicine (Scientific Reports) Neurology Research (iO Donna Coverage) Cohort Size 3,093 participants Nearly 5,000 older adults Primary Metric Fitbit-tracked daily steps (5,108 to 14,161 averages) Walking speed and gait velocity Core Finding Favorable association with attention and decision-making tasks Lower probability of cognitive decline in fast walkers Study Design Observational analysis via All of Us program data Longitudinal observation of older adults

Evaluating Public Health Guidelines and Future Research Directions

The Baylor study underscores that no magic step threshold guarantees cognitive protection. While tracking devices offer objective data compared to self-reported questionnaires, the observational nature of the research means that unmeasured social or health factors may influence the results. Future interventional trials are required to determine whether targeted increases in physical activity can actively preserve cognitive function over time.

References

Okusaga, O.O., Lin, Y.S., Atkinson, E. Physical activity and blood pressure as predictors of cognitive function in the all of us research program. Scientific Reports, 2026. DOI: 10.1038/s41598-026-74379-6.