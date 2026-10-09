Renault updates R4 E-Tech with aerodynamic and lineup changes

Renault is updating its all-electric R4 E-Tech compact SUV ahead of its mid-cycle refresh by boosting aerodynamic efficiency, expanding driving ranges across current battery configurations, and introducing a lower-cost entry trim alongside a specialized Roland-Garros edition, Vezess reported.
The Bottom Line
- Range Expansion: Aerodynamic tweaks to body cladding and exterior mirrors increase driving range up to 415 kilometers depending on battery specification.
- Entry Pricing: A new entry-level variant featuring a 37 kWh gross battery and an 80-horsepower motor is scheduled to launch later in 2026.
- Hardware Upgrades: Standard equipment now includes a rearview camera and manually operated battery pre-conditioning across the entire R4 lineup.
Aerodynamic Adjustments Extend Battery Range
The core mechanical update focuses on reducing aerodynamic drag across both existing battery versions of the R4 E-Tech. Engineers installed deeper body cladding and replaced the exterior rearview mirrors to optimize airflow. For the 120-horsepower motor paired with the 40 kWh battery pack, the theoretical WLTP range increases from 300 kilometers to 310 kilometers. The larger 52 kWh battery paired with a 150-horsepower motor sees its range rise from 400 kilometers to 415 kilometers. Meanwhile, the Plein Sud canvas-roof variant climbs from 392 kilometers to 400 kilometers on a single charge.
Expanded Lineup Introduces Jogging and Roland-Garros Trims
A brand-new entry-level version called the Jogging trim will arrive later in 2026. It utilizes a smaller 37 kWh gross battery paired with an 80-horsepower motor sourced from the Renault Twingo, delivering a range of 305 kilometers. Standard equipment for the Jogging trim includes manual climate control, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, smartphone integration, split-folding rear seats, rear parking sensors, and 18-inch steel wheels. At the opposite end of the lineup, the production-ready Roland-Garros special edition features a contrast roof, brown bumpers, specific seat upholstery, and tennis-inspired interior details including clay-colored floor mats and a gear selector boot styled after a tennis racket grip.
Software Enhancements and Automated Rear Hatch Controls
Technology updates include two major hardware additions now offered as standard on all R4 models: a rearview camera and manual battery pre-conditioning. The MyRenault smartphone app now sends alerts when charging is projected to conclude within five minutes, while higher trim levels receive a 360-degree camera system. Software additions include a predictive eco-assistant that recommends lifting off the accelerator before approaching curves, and an emergency stop function designed to bring the vehicle to a halt if the driver becomes unresponsive. Additionally, the motorized tailgate control has been reconfigured to open automatically when the keyholder simply stands behind the vehicle, removing the need for a kicking motion beneath the bumper. Production plans also include a commercial van variant designated as the R4 Extra for release in 2027.
|Variant / Battery Size
|Motor Output
|Updated Range (WLTP)
|Jogging Trim / 37 kWh
|80 HP
|305 km
|Standard / 40 kWh
|120 HP
|310 km
|Plein Sud Canvas / 40 kWh
|120 HP
|400 km
|Long Range / 52 kWh
|150 HP
|415 km