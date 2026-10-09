Renault updates R4 E-Tech with aerodynamic and lineup changes

Renault is updating its all-electric R4 E-Tech compact SUV ahead of its mid-cycle refresh by boosting aerodynamic efficiency, expanding driving ranges across current battery configurations, and introducing a lower-cost entry trim alongside a specialized Roland-Garros edition, Vezess reported.

The Bottom Line

Range Expansion: Aerodynamic tweaks to body cladding and exterior mirrors increase driving range up to 415 kilometers depending on battery specification.

Aerodynamic tweaks to body cladding and exterior mirrors increase driving range up to 415 kilometers depending on battery specification. Entry Pricing: A new entry-level variant featuring a 37 kWh gross battery and an 80-horsepower motor is scheduled to launch later in 2026.

A new entry-level variant featuring a 37 kWh gross battery and an 80-horsepower motor is scheduled to launch later in 2026. Hardware Upgrades: Standard equipment now includes a rearview camera and manually operated battery pre-conditioning across the entire R4 lineup.

Aerodynamic Adjustments Extend Battery Range

The core mechanical update focuses on reducing aerodynamic drag across both existing battery versions of the R4 E-Tech. Engineers installed deeper body cladding and replaced the exterior rearview mirrors to optimize airflow. For the 120-horsepower motor paired with the 40 kWh battery pack, the theoretical WLTP range increases from 300 kilometers to 310 kilometers. The larger 52 kWh battery paired with a 150-horsepower motor sees its range rise from 400 kilometers to 415 kilometers. Meanwhile, the Plein Sud canvas-roof variant climbs from 392 kilometers to 400 kilometers on a single charge.

Expanded Lineup Introduces Jogging and Roland-Garros Trims

A brand-new entry-level version called the Jogging trim will arrive later in 2026. It utilizes a smaller 37 kWh gross battery paired with an 80-horsepower motor sourced from the Renault Twingo, delivering a range of 305 kilometers. Standard equipment for the Jogging trim includes manual climate control, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, smartphone integration, split-folding rear seats, rear parking sensors, and 18-inch steel wheels. At the opposite end of the lineup, the production-ready Roland-Garros special edition features a contrast roof, brown bumpers, specific seat upholstery, and tennis-inspired interior details including clay-colored floor mats and a gear selector boot styled after a tennis racket grip.

Software Enhancements and Automated Rear Hatch Controls

Technology updates include two major hardware additions now offered as standard on all R4 models: a rearview camera and manual battery pre-conditioning. The MyRenault smartphone app now sends alerts when charging is projected to conclude within five minutes, while higher trim levels receive a 360-degree camera system. Software additions include a predictive eco-assistant that recommends lifting off the accelerator before approaching curves, and an emergency stop function designed to bring the vehicle to a halt if the driver becomes unresponsive. Additionally, the motorized tailgate control has been reconfigured to open automatically when the keyholder simply stands behind the vehicle, removing the need for a kicking motion beneath the bumper. Production plans also include a commercial van variant designated as the R4 Extra for release in 2027.