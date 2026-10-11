Brazil Presidential Candidates Rally in Sao Paulo Ahead of Runoff Election

With Brazil’s polarized presidential election entering its final stretch, conservative Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva rallied supporters in Sao Paulo on October 11, 2026, ahead of the October 25 runoff vote, Reuters reported.

Campaign Momentum and Political Alliances in Sao Paulo

Conservative Senator Flavio Bolsonaro entered the final stretch of the race with early post-election momentum after leading the October 4 first round with 47% of the vote. On Sunday, he met with reelected Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas in Brazil’s largest state capital to consolidate his political standing. Bolsonaro focused his Sunday campaign efforts on securing political backing by meeting with mayors and city councilors.

I want to be very close to each one of you, mayors. This is how we are going to build a truly better Brazil, because federal resources will reach the ground level, declared the offspring of former leader Jair Bolsonaro, pledging that local administrations would be granted increased financial support to fight criminality upon his victory.

Photo: thestar.com.my

In the meantime, sitting head of state Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who finished two points behind in the opening round, headlined a large-scale demonstration on Avenida Paulista.

Addressing the press prior to stepping onto the platform, the progressive politician vowed to double down on security measures, which remain a primary concern for the electorate. Lula said that if reelected, he wants to overhaul the national approach to crime with direct federal government involvement.

For the working people, for the community, for the territory, protection; for criminals, prison, Lula said.

Voter Turnout Strategies Across Generations

Speaking from the platform of a sound truck, the head of state encouraged youthful electors, who comprised a significant part of the gathering, to participate, whilst also reaching out to senior citizens, who are exempt from compulsory voting past the age of 70.

Carlos Teobaldo da Silva, a 79-year-old former Petrobras worker who advanced through company ranks from a masonry worker to a maintenance boss, attended the gathering dressed in his distinctive orange corporate attire. He said he felt compelled to vote for Lula, even though voting is optional at his age.

I believe in a turnaround, and I will keep fighting for Lula’s reelection and his projects, Silva said.

Candidate Political Affiliation First-Round Position First-Round Vote Share Flavio Bolsonaro Conservative / Senator First 47% Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Leftist / Incumbent President Second Trailing by 2 percentage points

With both campaigns concentrating their ground games in Sao Paulo ahead of the October 25 runoff, the race moves into its final stretch with public safety and municipal funding serving as the defining battlegrounds for Brazil’s electorate.